BIGFOOT IS MISSING: McDowell authorities search for stolen statue

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a stolen Bigfoot statue and the person who took it.

A resident of Zion Hill Road reported on Tuesday, Feb. 9 that someone removed the gray concrete 3-foot tall, 150-pound statue from his yard. The theft occurred sometime between 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the statue is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.