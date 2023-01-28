BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Wanted robbery suspect spotted in Marion Saturday

Local authorities are searching for a McDowell County man after an armed robbery of a BP gas station in South Carolina.

He was identified as Walter Raleigh Williamson, 36, of Nebo.

The Marion Police Department received information that Williamson was seen Saturday morning near West Henderson Street between the U.S. 221 Bypass and Zaxby’s area. He was on foot, asking subjects for a ride.

According to multiple law enforcement agencies, the robbery happened on I-26 and Asheville Highway on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Spartanburg County.

According to police, Williamson at that time was in a 2005 Grey Buick Rendezvous with NC tag THX6599, officers said.

He is described as six feet tall, weighs 233 pounds and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt baggy pants. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

He is considered armed and dangerous with an extensive criminal history, including convictions for larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and drug trafficking.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 828-652-4000.