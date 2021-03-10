BAD KARMA: Buddha statue stolen from Marion residence

A McKinney Road resident reported on Monday, March 1 that a culprit took the 42-inch, 50-pound dark gray statue from her yard sometime between 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28 and 4 p.m. on March 1.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspects or whereabouts of the statue is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.