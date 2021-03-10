 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BAD KARMA: Buddha statue stolen from Marion residence
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

BAD KARMA: Buddha statue stolen from Marion residence

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a stolen Buddha statue.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A McKinney Road resident reported on Monday, March 1 that a culprit took the 42-inch, 50-pound dark gray statue from her yard sometime between 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28 and 4 p.m. on March 1.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspects or whereabouts of the statue is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters call on Gov. Cuomo to step down

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics