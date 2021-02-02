 Skip to main content
Authorities seek wanted Marion man
Authorities seek wanted Marion man

Kyle Joseph Smith

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are on the hunt for a Marion man needed for questioning in a break-in case.

Kyle Joseph Smith, 29, is also wanted on a charge of assault on a female.

He is described as a white male who stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

