Authorities looking for Nebo man's stolen truck

A Nebo man reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29 that someone took a red 1983 Chevrolet 3500 truck from a construction site on Marys Lane in Marion.

The theft occurred sometime between 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 29.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.