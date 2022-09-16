Authorities charge Nebo man with gun, drug crimes

A Nebo man faces drug and gun charges, authorities said Friday.
Deputy Robert Watson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 43-year-old Benny Joe Lister of Nebo with felonious possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. A magistrate issued Lister a $5,000 secured Bond.
On Aug. 25, Watson stopped Lister’s vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for multiple traffic violations, authorities said. Lister did not have a valid driver's license and a search of his vehicle turned up methamphetamine and two handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Morganton, according to a news release.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety offender search shows Lister has no previous convictions.