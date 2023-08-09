MORGANTON -- A man arrested in connection with a July home invasion in Morganton has ties to a crime spree that stretches across the Carolinas.

Carlton Javius Fuller, 23, of 106 S. Anderson St. in Morganton, has been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, three counts of second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny, according to arrest warrants filed at the Burke County Courthouse.

Fuller is accused of assaulting a man and holding him and his family hostage after breaking into a home on Tate Street on July 8, according to the warrants. He’s also accused of kicking the man’s wife in the face.

Charging documents say Fuller stole cash, multiple gaming systems including a PlayStation 5, Xbox One S, two Nintendo Switches, an Xbox Elite controller and a wedding ring from the family while armed with a handgun and an AR-15.

But this isn’t the only crime Fuller has been accused of committing.

Officials with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina say Fuller and 18-year-old Joshua Adam King Jr., of 6955 Knuckolls St. in Morganton, have been charged in connection with a July 14 break-in at Freedom First Outfitters in East Camden, S.C., according to information posted on the KCSO Facebook page.

There, Fuller and King have been charged with violent burglary in the second, grand larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal conspiracy, KCSO said in a Facebook post.

The alleged crimes don't stop there.

Just two days before that break-in, King and another suspect, 22-year-old Zachariah Da’vine Hines, of 552 White Oaks Drive in Morganton, are believed to have fired into an occupied dwelling in Rutherford County, said Capt. Chris Lovelace with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Lovelace said it was around 5:30 a.m. when shots were fired into a home on Chase High Road. There were two adults and three children home at the time, but no one was hurt.

Their investigation led them to identify Hines, King and a woman as suspects in the crime, Lovelace said.

The next day, the Forest City Police Department was dispatched to a home on Harmon Street after it was reported a man walked up to a home and opened fire, according to a release from FCPD.

Brandon Gerard Holland suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. Haley Elizabeth Davis also was shot multiple times in the incident, but was expected to recover, the release said.

The incident has been connected to the shooting on Chase High Road where Hines and King were charged, the release said. It cited physical evidence found at both scenes.

Forest City investigators told The News Herald they still are running down leads in the murder, but they have taken out charges on Hines for other crimes.

FCPD Detective Dylan Radford said Wednesday investigators swore to charges against Hines for three counts of trafficking fentanyl, nine counts of possession of a stolen firearm and a count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana.

Fuller, King and Hines all are being held at the Burke County Jail. Fuller currently is being held under a $1.065 million bond, while King and Hines each are being held under $200,000 secured bonds.

More information will be published as it becomes available.