COVID-19 totals grow for McDowell over the weekend

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 65 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time of Monday’s report, there were 276 individuals in quarantine, 12,372 out of quarantine and 169 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 17.9%, according to a news release.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 21, Foothills Health District transitioned back to twice weekly press releases which will be sent on Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard will continue to be updated each day, Monday thru Friday, and can be viewed at www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 testing information:
Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.
McDowell County COVID-19 testing providers:
Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St., Marion (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)
CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
McDowell Medical Associates: 828-652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
Mission My Care Now: 828-652-1400, 430 Rankin Drive, Marion
Lake James Urgent Care: 828-707-7272
COVID-19 vaccine information:
Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html.
The McDowell County Health Department has begun offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday through Friday to offer more flexibility in scheduling for the public. You can now receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Health Department (828-652-6811 ext. 363) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination providers:
CVS Pharmacy: 828-652-4343, 555 N. Main St., Marion
Prescription Pad of Marion: 828-659-9727, 1211 N. Main St., Marion
Ingles Pharmacy: 828-652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St., Marion
Walmart Pharmacy: 828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Road, Marion
McDowell County Health Department: 828-652-6811, ext. 363
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 25,015 (58% of residents ages 5 and older)
Second doses: 23,475 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)
Booster doses: 9,534
COVID-19 outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 26 staff members and five residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 25 staff members and 48 residents have tested positive.
Cedarbrook Residential: a total of 23 staff members and 21 residents have tested positive.
Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 38 staff members and 82 inmates have tested positive.