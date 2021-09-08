COVID-19 clusters reported at Old Fort Elementary, McDowell High School

On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 70 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and another person has died.
In addition, there is a cluster of students and teachers with COVID-19 at Old Fort Elementary and two clusters of students at McDowell High. On Tuesday, McDowell County Schools posted a parent guide for COVID-19 on its Facebook page.
This latest report said 399 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 714 individuals in quarantine, 6,378 out of quarantine and 91 deaths.
McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 28.2%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by going to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 outbreak and cluster information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. Clusters are defined by DHHS as: a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
The current outbreaks and clusters in McDowell County are listed below.
Outbreaks:Autumn Care of Marion: a total of six staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and three residents have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of four staff members and 19 residents have tested positive.
McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 16 inmates have tested positive. Two staff members and 10 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
Clusters:
Old Fort Elementary School: a total of seven students and two teachers
McDowell High School Cluster 1: a total of six students
McDowell High School Cluster 2: a total of five students
COVID-19 testing information
Andor Laboratories is offering free COVID-19 testing each weekday, Monday-Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Roses parking lot at 600 N. Main St.
Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy.
COVID-19 vaccine information
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Friday, Sept. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered
First doses: 21,414 (47%)
Second doses: 18,964 (41%)