COVID-19 cases in McDowell top 7,000 since the start of the pandemic. 132 reported on Monday.

In all 7,046 have tested positive in McDowell County. There have been 54,600 tests conducted, 47,265 negative results and 289 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 724 individuals in quarantine, 6,232 out of quarantine and 90 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 30.0%.

"Healthcare resources continue to be strained," states Emergency Services Director William Kehler. "The EMS system in McDowell is under enormous pressure due to the high volume of COVID-19 patients calling 911. On Friday afternoon, Mission Hospital McDowell and Rutherford Regional Hospital were both on diversion while Mission Hospital in Asheville would only accept critical patients from EMS. The diversion at Mission Hospital McDowell was canceled shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday with Mission Hospital in Asheville canceling their directive to EMS on Saturday morning. The strain that is being placed on healthcare resources affects everyone, not just COVID-19 patients. Please get vaccinated and wear a mask in public to help stop the transmission of COVID-19 that is ongoing within our community."