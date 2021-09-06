COVID-19 cases in McDowell top 7,000 since the start of the pandemic. 132 reported on Monday.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to hit hard among the unvaccinated.
The McDowell County Health Department on Monday said 132 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19
The latest report means more than 7,000 people, or over 15 percent of the entire population of the county, has tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
In all 7,046 have tested positive in McDowell County. There have been 54,600 tests conducted, 47,265 negative results and 289 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 724 individuals in quarantine, 6,232 out of quarantine and 90 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 30.0%.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
"Healthcare resources continue to be strained," states Emergency Services Director William Kehler. "The EMS system in McDowell is under enormous pressure due to the high volume of COVID-19 patients calling 911. On Friday afternoon, Mission Hospital McDowell and Rutherford Regional Hospital were both on diversion while Mission Hospital in Asheville would only accept critical patients from EMS. The diversion at Mission Hospital McDowell was canceled shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday with Mission Hospital in Asheville canceling their directive to EMS on Saturday morning. The strain that is being placed on healthcare resources affects everyone, not just COVID-19 patients. Please get vaccinated and wear a mask in public to help stop the transmission of COVID-19 that is ongoing within our community."
COVID-19 Outbreaks Information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 6 staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 5 staff members and 3 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of 4 staff members and 18 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 3 staff members and 16 inmates have tested positive. 2 staff members and 10 inmates have recovered from COVID-19. COVID-19 Testing Information:
• Andor Laboratories is offering FREE COVID-19 testing each weekday, Monday-Friday, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Roses Parking Lot at 600 N. Main St.
• McDowell County Health Department will be conducting a FREE drive-thru testing site on Tuesday, September 7th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy.
COVID-19 Vaccine Information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5
p.m. each day, 7 days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics
• Wednesday, September 8 from 9:00 am to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
• Friday, September 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. •
3rd Dose Clinic for Immunocompromised Individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment