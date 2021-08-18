COVID-19 booster vaccine in McDowell: Here is what you need to know.

Do I need to get the same vaccine I got for my first two doses? And what do I do if I got the J&J vaccine?

The CDC recommends you get the same vaccine you got for your first two doses, so if you got the Pfizer or Moderna for your first two doses, get the same one for your third shot. But if that is not feasible, the CDC committee said an additional dose with the other mRNA vaccine is permitted.

Currently only the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines are authorized for an additional dose. If you got the J&J, you still aren't eligible.

The FDA says that there wasn't enough data available to extend the authorization for an additional dose for the J&J shots. Representatives of both the FDA and the CDC said that they are "actively engaged" to determine the best course of action for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and expect to know more "very shortly."

How do I schedule my appointment?