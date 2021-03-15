COVID-19, 365 -- McDowell County and the pandemic one year later

For the first time in McDowell County history, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated for 365 days.
On March 16, 2020, McDowell County Emergency Services opened the EOC in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the first week of activation, Emergency Services, EMS and Public Health worked on response plans and prepared for what was ahead. And what was ahead was unprecedented.
“COVID-19 has been unlike any other disaster we’ve faced,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “There were a lot of unknowns. Some of the initial priorities at the EOC were to gain a better situational awareness of what we were facing and what we could potentially face.”
Testing and tracing
Although McDowell County didn’t see its first COVID-positive case until about a week after EOC was activated, public health and emergency personnel were getting the word out about the ways individuals could prevent the spread of COVID-19, planning for the county’s first testing site and prepping for contact tracing, or determining how many people had come in contact with someone who tested positive.
“Clearly, we had never dealt with a pandemic before, so when we first started talking about COVID-19 and what that looked like for our community, testing was the biggest thing,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We had to figure out who had COVID-19 and ensure that they were quarantined at home until they were healthy enough to be in public again.”
At first, testing occurred at the McDowell County Health Department, but officials soon realized that to reach the entire community, testing sites needed to be expanded.
“Making testing accessible was really important, so that we could help people know whether they were positive or not and get them quarantined if they were,” said EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Rivera Jones. “Access to health care was key. We know that historically marginalized populations are more impacted by this virus, because many work in industries where working from home is not an option. We were able to partner with community leaders in the Latinx community and the African American community to hold testing events, which made us more accessible.”
In June, community testing sites at Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church and McDowell High School were some of the first locations outside the Health Department.
In the months to follow, public health and emergency services worked with community organizations and various agencies to host testing sites throughout McDowell County.
As the number of positive cases began to climb, contact tracing became key to preventing community spread.
“Health Department and emergency services staff called those that tested positive and negative for coronavirus to let them know what they needed to do next,” said Communicable Disease Nurse Sheree Bright. “Individuals that tested positive were asked where they had been and who they had been around, so that we could determine if anyone else needed to be tested for COVID-19. Sometimes people didn’t understand the importance of contact tracing, but this type of information can help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”
A surge in numbers
Following the first COVID-positive case in March, COVID-19 numbers and community spread continued to increase in McDowell County. The McDowell County Health Department released daily reports updating residents about new positives and the ways they could prevent community spread.
In July, McDowell experienced its first COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility.
“The first outbreak in long-term care is one of the things that will stay with me throughout my career and the rest of my life,” said Kehler. “The resiliency we have seen and the work that staff, administrators and support personnel have done in long-term care facilities is nothing short of a miracle during this pandemic. People showed up for work in the midst of the worst disaster that our county has seen. They showed up in the face of COVID-19 knowing it was all around them and they showed up to take care of individuals in long-term care facilities.”
With an increased number of positives in the general public and long-term care, that meant that public health and emergency service workers had to ramp up testing to meet the needs of the public and try to contain the spread of COVID-19.
“Testing is one of the largest parts of preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Nursing Director Kris Edwards. “When COVID-19 numbers were at their highest, public health and emergency services were testing upwards of 250-300 people. Without those tests, we wouldn’t have been able to identify a positive and quarantine them, further preventing community spread.”
In November, December and January following major holidays, McDowell County saw additional surges in the number of those who were COVID positive and those who died from COVID-19.
“When you look at the number of citizens we lost during the pandemic, for us at the EOC, knowing who those citizens were made them more than just a statistic,” said Kehler. “Those that were lost were brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles. They all had wonderful lives that were tragically taken from them by COVID-19. I think of the family and friends of these patients daily. They are what drive a lot of us at the EOC and our community partners to fight so hard.”
A shot in the arm
Through the surge in COVID-19 positive cases, emergency services and public health personnel were hopeful that there would soon be a vaccine that could help combat COVID-19.
At the end of December, that hope became a reality when the first doses of vaccine were administered to local health care workers.
“When we received our first shipment of vaccine, our team was excited,” said Powell. “There are no words to describe how it felt to get that first vaccine in that first arm. That first day we administered 20 or so vaccines. It was so exciting to begin getting the vaccine out to the community.”
Early vaccination sites were hosted at the McDowell County Health Department, but eventually those sites moved to McDowell High School and then to Grace Community Church, where there would be room to give thousands of vaccines a day instead of hundreds.
Although vaccine supplies remain limited, emergency services and public health are dedicated to equitably vaccinating people from all walks of life who want to receive the vaccine.
“Our priority when it comes to vaccines or testing is access,” said Rivera Jones. “We try to look at all the barriers, from people who don’t have internet to people who don’t have transportation, and we think about the ways we can mitigate those things.”
It remains a goal to make sure that every person who wants a vaccine receives one when it’s their turn.
Individuals who would like to receive a vaccine can call 828-803-4452 or visit mcdowellem.com, click on the red button and fill out the online form to pre-register for a vaccine. Individuals will be called to schedule their vaccination appointment when it is their turn and a shot is secured for them.
A whole community approach
Since day one of EOC activation, agencies, organizations, nonprofits, businesses, community members and churches across McDowell have worked hand-in-hand to ensure that McDowell County residents receive the services they need.
“2020 is a year we will not forget,” said Kehler. “This year has taught me how resilient this community really is. While we all may have different beliefs, at the end of the day we are really one team working for the good of McDowell County citizens.”
Public Health and Emergency Services are thankful for the support they’ve received from day one from everyone in McDowell County.
“Everyone in the community is involved in the pandemic in one way or another,” said Powell. “It has changed everybody’s life. I want the community to know that the leaders of this community have been fighting the pandemic 24/7 to make sure everybody was safe and had what they needed.”
Looking forward
The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, but emergency services and public health are already planning to leave behind the knowledge they’ve gained for future generations who may encounter something similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Emergency Services always ends a disaster by looking back and saying, ‘what did we learn and what can we do better next time’,” said Kehler. “Our promise to the citizens of McDowell County is when this pandemic finally ends, our team will write a comprehensive after-action review and leave it for the next generation. There was no playbook and really no protocol book for COVID-19. Everyone had pandemic plans, but COVID-19 quickly showed that those plans weren’t going to be sufficient. We’ve learned a lot during this disaster and hope to share the knowledge we’ve gained with future generations if they’re faced with something similar.”
