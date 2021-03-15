COVID-19, 365 -- McDowell County and the pandemic one year later

In November, December and January following major holidays, McDowell County saw additional surges in the number of those who were COVID positive and those who died from COVID-19.

“When you look at the number of citizens we lost during the pandemic, for us at the EOC, knowing who those citizens were made them more than just a statistic,” said Kehler. “Those that were lost were brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles. They all had wonderful lives that were tragically taken from them by COVID-19. I think of the family and friends of these patients daily. They are what drive a lot of us at the EOC and our community partners to fight so hard.”

A shot in the arm

Through the surge in COVID-19 positive cases, emergency services and public health personnel were hopeful that there would soon be a vaccine that could help combat COVID-19.

At the end of December, that hope became a reality when the first doses of vaccine were administered to local health care workers.

“When we received our first shipment of vaccine, our team was excited,” said Powell. “There are no words to describe how it felt to get that first vaccine in that first arm. That first day we administered 20 or so vaccines. It was so exciting to begin getting the vaccine out to the community.”