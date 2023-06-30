A husband and wife from Marion who took millions of dollars from unsuspecting victims across several western North Carolina counties and left them with unfinished homes will have to pay restitution and go through many months of probation.

During the October 2021 session of the grand jury, Del Jon Bristol Jr., then 53, of Pepperwood Drive, Marion, was indicted on 11 counts each of embezzlement greater than $100,000, conversion and obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of embezzlement under $100,000. His wife, Serena Stamm Bristol, then 46, of Pepperwood Drive, Marion, was indicted on 13 counts each of embezzlement over $100,000 and conversion. Conversion means they were “entrusted with any property as bailee, lessee, tenant or lodger, or with any power of attorney for the sale or transfer thereof, who fraudulently converts the same, or the proceeds thereof, to his own use, or secretes it with a fraudulent intent to convert it to his own use, shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor,” according to a previous story by The McDowell News.

As reported by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office in January 2019, Del and Serena Bristol were charged by Detective Van Williams of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office with one count of embezzlement and five counts of exploiting the elderly and were taken into custody under $700,000 bonds. The couple owned World Outdoor Log Homes, which they operated out of their residence on Pepperwood Drive, according to reports.

During the investigation in 2019, reports poured in from people in McDowell, Rutherford, Buncombe, Polk, Madison and Henderson counties who had contracted with the Bristols to build their homes. The couple took hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time from most of the victims -- either from them personally or from their construction loans – for down payments, purchasing of materials and paying subcontractors, but the money was not used for that and was still unaccounted for. As of 2019, there were at least 20 victims across the six counties who were scammed for well over $2 million, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.

During the initial investigation, the Bristols abruptly left town and they were tracked to a condominium on Lake Norman on Jan. 10, 2021, and apprehended there.

On May 22 of this year, Del Bristol and Serena Bristol each entered guilty pleas in McDowell County Superior Court to 13 counts of felony embezzlement and 13 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. The 13 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense were consolidated into the 13 felony embezzlement charges.

On Monday, June 26, sentencing was continued in McDowell County Superior Court. Judge Tommy Davis presided and District Attorney Ted Bell was the prosecutor. Greg Newman was the attorney for Del Bristol and Michael Edwards was the attorney for Serena Bristol. The couple had to pay $216,000 in restitution to the victims and pay the remainder on a schedule with probation.

If the Bristols did not have the $216,000 in hand on Monday, then all sentencing would have been entirely at the discretion of the court. That means they could have ended up serving several months of prison time, according to District Attorney Legal Assistant April Dyson.

On Monday, the Bristols showed up in Superior Court with $216,000 in restitution to be prorated and split between the 13 victims. The total restitution they owed before the payment of $216,000 is $1,247,772.73, which leaves a balance owed of $1,031,773.73. The defendants each received a maximum of 39 months for the 13 charges of embezzlement each with a total of 1,014 months maximum sentence each, according to Dyson.

Their crimes lasted from August 2017 through late December 2018. Their victims were: Ken and Dana Peterson, David Dick and Nancy Baenan, Martin and Kathy Zillmann, Todd and Jintana Rothman, Sherri Cappabianca, Toby Gass, Thomas and Donna Dorwarth, Mike and Colleen Dugan, Roger and Rose Crickenberger, Michael and Gwen Meguiar, Jason and Erica Liberty, Wolfgang and Deborah Naegel, Kelly Sullivan and Sharon Aden.

Several of these victims were in court on Monday for the sentencing. Before the sentence became final, some of them testified on the witness stand about how they were taken advantage of by Del and Serena Bristol. They also had submitted victim impact statements.

Each of these statements from the victims gives their account of how they put their trust in the Bristols to build their “forever homes” only to find themselves with unfinished construction and financial and legal nightmares.

“It’s hard to let go and move on since justice has not been served,” wrote Dana Peterson. “Meeting new people in the neighborhood ultimately brings up in conversation question of who built our home. Our experience comes up repeatedly. I have been hoping that the builders would be brought to justice. They need to be held accountable for taking advantage of us and so many others who put their trust in them. They need to spend time incarcerated, thinking about the choices they made, and they need to pay restitution for their crimes.”

Donna Dorwarth wrote about how she and her husband Thomas hired World Outdoors Log Homes in 2017 to build their log cabin dream home. During Thanksgiving weekend of 2018, the Dorwarths had a serious water leak with water pouring out of electrical outlets and light fixtures. They texted Del Bristol with videos of the leaks but never heard back from him.

For four months, the Dorwarths fought with the bank because the bank refused to close on the loan stating Del Bristol had not returned calls, did not provide a lien release or finalize the construction build, according to her statement.

“For months on end we received creditors and subcontractors harassing phone calls, letters and visits to the house demanding we pay the money owed or they would place a lien on our home,” wrote Dorwarth. “This then turned into liens and being taken to small claims court. Del and Serena made the conscious decision to take other peoples’ money, while not paying the vendors for products and work performed, knowing this would seriously impact our lives.”

On the witness stand Monday, Deborah Naegal told how she and her husband Wolfgang in December 2018 found out from Donna Dorwarth that Del Bristol had dissolved World Outdoors, leaving them and many others with unfinished homes. Like the others, the Naegals had entrusted the Bristols to have their new house built. They immediately tried to contact the Bristols but were not successful. During the winter of 2018 and 2019, their unfinished house had no roof, was leaking and had water damaged logs. They struggled to get a roof installed and spent their savings to cover attorney fees and unpaid contractors.

“In looking back now, we still wonder why this even had to happen,” Deborah Naegal said Monday. “During November to early December 2018, an honest phone call to us would have been the start to working through problems and issues. Even now, it seems like a very long nightmare that hasn’t stopped over the past four years. Even when we shared this story, most of our friends or acquaintances go away shaking their heads in disbelief.

“I am not only saddened by what happened to me and Wolfgang but I am also very sad for the other victims – some of you are here today – you have lost your money, time, trust and your American dreams. Some of you have even lost your children and grandchildren’s heritages. I don’t trust easily anymore but I do remain hopeful that we each have learned some lesson. My faith is still very strong and I believe that God does comfort us and get us through these storms.”

Toby Gass of Hendersonville was another victim of the Bristols.

“I live on Social Security and a small pension,” wrote Gass. “When I trusted Del (World Outdoors Homes) to build my house, I never dreamed that this man would steal from me. I’ve never worked with anyone that has caused me pause and now that has changed. He fooled everyone, even the individual that recommended him. He stole $57,000 from me, a senior citizen who has limited income and savings. I think he and Serena should be made to pay restitution and also spend time in prison thinking more about what he’s done to me and so many others.”

The couple plans to move to Ohio, where they are originally from, and their probation will be transferred there. If they violate probation, they can go to prison, according to Dyson.