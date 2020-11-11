 Skip to main content
Counting their blessings: Pregnancy Center receives donations
Counting their blessings: Pregnancy Center receives donations

November is a month when many people take time to give thanks and count their blessings. On Sunday, Nov. 1, the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center (MPCC) had a whole lot of reasons to be thankful.

The wonderful folks of His Place Worship Center had been collecting baby items during the month of October and they presented their donations to the Center's Director, Denise McCormick during their morning worship service.

McCormick said, "I knew it was going to be a good morning when we were pulling into their parking lot and noticed the message on their church sign... it said 'ALL LIVES ARE ESSENTIAL, EVEN THE UNBORN' and the other side read 'AREN'T YOU GLAD YOUR MOM WAS PRO-LIFE?'" McCormick went on to say that "even though His Place is a fairly small church, they have always been big supporters of our ministry."

Donations included things like diapers, wipes, formula, baby clothes, blankets, and many other baby items. The church also presented MPCC with a love offering from change collected throughout the year.

If your church or group would like to hear more about the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center, give them a call at 652-7676.

