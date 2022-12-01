 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRECTION: The Innkeeper’s Journey: A Live Nativity dates are today, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3

This weekend, McDowell County has a wide range of special events, many of which focus on the Christmas season. “The Innkeeper’s Journey: A Live Nativity” will last from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 3. This photo is from the 2020 presentation.

The original article had incorrect dates for the event. We apologize for the mistake.

The Innkeeper’s Journey: A Live Nativity. This free event will last from today, Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 3. The event begins at Camping World of Marion at 5:30 p.m. each evening. Gates will close each night at 8:30 p.m. No ticket is required and only 1,000 people will be accepted per night. Visitors will receive a boarding pass and have the opportunity to enjoy a hot beverage before boarding a shuttle to Grace Community Church. Once arriving at Grace Community Church, visitors will transition onto a hayride that will drive them through the live Nativity at Bethlehem. More than 250 volunteers are working to present this event, organizers said. This will be the first time it has been presented since 2020. Visitors are encouraged to dress for the weather, as a majority of their time will be outside.

