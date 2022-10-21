Correction: McDowell County Board of Education Q&A

In the Sunday, Oct. 16 McDowell County Board of Education election Q&A, the photos for candidates Michelle Price and Kevin Price appeared in the wrong places due to a production error.

Glenwood District

Name: Michelle Price

Address: NC 226 South, Nebo, NC 28761

Date of birth: Age 52

Education and occupation:

Bachelor of Science in public health from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Major in Environmental science and engineering. Also studied urban & regional planning at Oxford University, St. Peter’s College, United Kingdom

Co-owner of Antique Reclaimed Lumber, a small business in McDowell County that offers new wood products made from old growth lumber reclaimed during deconstruction of aged barns and buildings.

What do you hope to accomplish once you take office and what are your goals?

To ensure school safety and that our students are aware of their rights

Research the current mental health programs being offered at MCS, determine needs & solutions then advocate for swift implementation.

Investigate the impact the current discipline policy is having on our students, parents, educators and coaches and advocate for swift changes to minimize harm.

Ensure parents are given an opportunity via a public forum to meet with the MCS Board of Education at least twice a year to identify needs and offer solutions.

Evaluate the school daily and weekly schedules to ensure MCS have the best model in action for elementary, middle and high school students and educators.

What do you think are the important issues in this race?

School safety

Student rights

Mental health needs

Ensuring educators and support staff are treated and paid as professionals

Willingness to listen to parents

The need to research and implement model programs and policies from other countries and communities throughout the United States that have been proven to work.

Please provide a general statement about yourself as you seek this office.

As an active community leader and a mother of three children raised in McDowell County Schools, I come forward with the knowledge and experience needed to be an asset to the McDowell County Board of Education. I look forward to working together with our community to improve McDowell County Schools and to being an advocate for our students, educators and parents.

Pleasant Gardens District

Name: Kevin Price

Address: 93 Hemlock Hills Estate Drive, Marion, NC 28752

Date of birth: August 5, 1976

Education and occupation: Attended McDowell High, Western Piedmont Community College and Appalachian State University. I am the owner of Duramed Equipment, LLC and co-owner of J and K Construction.

What do you hope to accomplish once you take office? What are your goals? My goals are to work hard to develop programs that will allow all students of McDowell County to be able to reach their full potential and to make sure that all students receive the support they need to be successful regardless of their backgrounds.

What do you think are the important issues in this race?

That change isn’t a bad thing. That new ideas and ways of doing things can improve on the system and benefit ALL students and teachers alike.

Please provide a general statement about yourself as you seek this office.

I am a lifelong resident of McDowell County. I graduated from McDowell High School in 1994 and attended Appalachian State University. I have been married to Jill Suttles Price since 2013 and I have two children, Kenzie (21) and Carter (5).

I own Duramed Equipment LLC and I am co-owner of J and K Construction, both of these businesses are located in Marion.

I have been the president over McDowell County Little League for the past six years and I am really excited how we have been able to grow that program in a short amount of time. We have now partnered with the McDowell County Recreation Department to oversee all the boys baseball and girls softball in the county for ages of 4-16.

We are members of Grace Community Church and we reside in P.G.

My wife and I were licensed foster parents in McDowell County for two years, and then became adoptive parents of our biggest blessing, our son Carter.

Those of you that truly know me, know that helping the children is my true passion! I truly believe working with children is one of the best things you can do for your community.

If I am elected, it is my goal to do everything in my power to put the students’ needs first, while still giving support to the teachers who help mold our children into future productive members of society.

I hope to gain your support and trust that I will always put the needs of the community first.

So, in November, please consider me when you cast your vote for McDowell County School Board for the P.G. District seat.