MARION – The Marion Tractor Supply Company store is inviting customers to attend a Pet Adoption Event on Mar. 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

"As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing pets in welcoming homes," said Tracy Winters, manager of the Marion Tractor Supply store. "Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at Marion store is to connect adoptable pets with their new family."

The pet adoption event is open to the public and friendly leashed pets. It will take place at Tractor Supply at 417F N Main Street Suite A.

During the event, the following community partners will be on hand with dogs and cats looking for homes.

The event is held with:

• Mercy Animal Rescue

o On site 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Marion Tractor Supply at 828-652-1080.

The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will help put deserving animals in loving homes while supporting local community partners and businesses.

