Corpening YMCA offers water safety tips

3. Don’t engage in breath holding activities. Children should not hold their breath for a prolonged amount of time while swimming. This can cause drowning and has several other severe physical side effects.

4. Wear a life jacket: Inexperienced or non-swimmers should wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

5. Don’t jump in the water to save a friend who is struggling in deep water. If a child sees someone in deep water unexpectedly, their natural reaction may be to jump in to help. Even if a child is a great swimmer, a panicked person may overpower the rescuer and pull them underwater. The Y’s Safety Around Water program teaches the “reach, throw, don’t go” concept of using a long object to reach for a struggling swimmer and pull them to safety. This technique children to help without compromising their own safety.

To learn more about the YMCA of Western North Carolina’s swim programs, please visit ymcawnc.org/swimming.

About the YMCA of Western North Carolina

The nonprofit YMCA of Western North Carolina strengthens local communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Founded in 1889, the YMCA of WNC engages more than 100,000 people – regardless of age, income, or background – to empower young people to reach their full potential, improve individual and community well-being, and give back and inspire action in the community. It does this through seven YMCAs, dozens of childcare program sites, health equity programs, and YMCA Camp Watia. As the state’s largest provider of licensed school-age child care, it gives more than 1,000 children a day the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive. For more information, visit ymcawnc.org.