Corpening YMCA offers water safety tips

As temperatures rise, kids are tempted to cool off in home pools, ponds, lakes, rivers, streams, swimming holes and oceans. The risk of drowning increases with the heat index.
May is National Water Safety Month, a great time for parents and caregivers to reinforce the importance of water safety skills with the whole family.
“As ‘America’s Swim Instructor,’ YMCAs typically teach thousands of children invaluable water safety and swimming skills each year,” said Toby Bramblett, executive director of the Corpening Memorial YMCA. “Last year that number dipped due to COVID-19 precautions. We want to remind parents and caregivers that it’s more important than ever to keep water safety top of mind as families start to return to their usual summer routines.”
Here are five tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable swimming experience for all:
1. Never swim alone or without a water watcher. When children are swimming, make sure they are actively supervised at all times. Teach your children that they should only swim in locations where a lifeguard is on duty, or where a responsible adult agrees to watch the children in the water without distractions.
2. Supervise your children whenever they’re in or near water. Whether it’s bath time or taking a dip in a pool or lake, make sure your children are within arm’s reach at all times.
3. Don’t engage in breath holding activities. Children should not hold their breath for a prolonged amount of time while swimming. This can cause drowning and has several other severe physical side effects.
4. Wear a life jacket: Inexperienced or non-swimmers should wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
5. Don’t jump in the water to save a friend who is struggling in deep water. If a child sees someone in deep water unexpectedly, their natural reaction may be to jump in to help. Even if a child is a great swimmer, a panicked person may overpower the rescuer and pull them underwater. The Y’s Safety Around Water program teaches the “reach, throw, don’t go” concept of using a long object to reach for a struggling swimmer and pull them to safety. This technique children to help without compromising their own safety.
To learn more about the YMCA of Western North Carolina’s swim programs, please visit ymcawnc.org/swimming.
About the YMCA of Western North Carolina
The nonprofit YMCA of Western North Carolina strengthens local communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Founded in 1889, the YMCA of WNC engages more than 100,000 people – regardless of age, income, or background – to empower young people to reach their full potential, improve individual and community well-being, and give back and inspire action in the community. It does this through seven YMCAs, dozens of childcare program sites, health equity programs, and YMCA Camp Watia. As the state’s largest provider of licensed school-age child care, it gives more than 1,000 children a day the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive. For more information, visit ymcawnc.org.