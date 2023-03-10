A vision for a healthier McDowell County was realized when the Corpening Memorial YMCA opened its doors 20 years ago. The Y celebrates building a stronger community this March.

After decades of planning by the Corpening Memorial YMCA Steering Committee, the Maxwell Corpening Jr. family trust made funds available to build a recreation center to serve everyone in McDowell County. Along with the dedicated support of Jed Rankin, Ray Buchanan, Bob Hunter, Hill Evans, Rita Wooten, the Corpening Foundation trustees, city and county governments and a generous gift from the estate of Max Corpening Sr. and Grace Corpening, the Maxwell M. Corpening Jr. Memorial YMCA became a reality on March 10, 2003, according to a news release.

“The Y is committed to making sure every family has access to our Y to continue to live out the vision from Max and Grace for the McDowell community,” said Toby Bramblett, executive director of the Corpening Memorial Y. “We work hard to raise scholarship dollars every year to ensure we never have to turn anyone away.”

The Y offers programs focused on health and wellness, chronic disease management, cancer survivorship, before and after school child care, drowning prevention and much more. “This would not be possible without continued support from our donors,” said Bramblett.

“We are excited to celebrate 20 years of YMCA services in McDowell,” said UNC Health Blue Ridge Chief Operating Officer Jon Mercer. “We appreciate the Y’s focus on children – their health and well-being. In the end, it’s about how we change lives together for the betterment of all McDowell County residents. We’re proud to be a financial supporter of the YMCA.”

The Y’s expanded afterschool child care, day and overnight camp programs now serve over 200 local children. Each year, the Y serves over 400 McDowell County second graders each spring with hands on safety around water skills. Last year, YMCA Mobile Markets provided over 16,000 pounds of fresh produce and meats, serving 3,500 McDowell County residents, according to the news release.

“More than a gym to work out or a pool to swim, the Y is a community value focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility,” said Steve Gaito, YMCA Advisory chair.

Over the past 20 years, the YMCA has measurably added health and wellness benefits to McDowell through programs and culture that build spirit, mind and body.

Support from the community ensures that we can continue offering scholarships to children and families in need each year. Contributions can be made at: www.ymcawnc.org/give.

Bramblett adds, “The Corpening family and the volunteers who manage the Corpening Memorial Y have given the Y, its staff and volunteers a unique and tangible opportunity to influence our community for another 20 years and beyond. The responsibility of fulfilling that opportunity is a challenge the Y strives to meet daily. Thanks to the generosity, time, talent, and treasure of our donors and volunteers, the continued future of our local community is full of promise.”

The Corpening Memorial YMCA is part of the non-profit YMCA of Western North Carolina. It strengthens the local community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Established in 2003, the Corpening Memorial Y engages local residents – regardless of age, income, or background – to empower young people to reach their full potential, improve individual and community well-being, and give back and inspire action in the community.

For more information about YMCA programs and giving opportunities, please contact the Y at 828-659-9622 or visit ymcawnc.org.