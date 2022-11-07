Cook like a champ: N.C. State Fair recipe winners

Didn’t make it to the N.C. State Fair in Raleigh? Then why not make your kitchen smell like the midway. We’ve compiled some of winning recipes from this year’s fair.

Not Your Mama’s Chicken Casserole Challenge

A recipe for Cajun Chicken Casserole took first place in the N.C. State Fair’s Home Chef Not Your Mama’s Chicken Casserole Challenge, presented by House of Raeford. Julie Truelove of Raleigh won $500 for the winning recipe.

Harriet Carter of Durham took home second place and $300 for her Aunt Eula’s Mexican Chicken Casserole. Gail Fuller of Raleigh won $200 and third place for her Southern Country Chicken Casserole.

The winning recipe follows:

Cajun Chicken Casserole

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, poached and shredded

4 tablespoons butter, divided

½ cup plain bread or cracker crumbs

1 large onion, diced

1 jalapeno, finely minced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

3 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels

2 ½ teaspoons Cajun or Creole seasoning, divided

3 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

1 cup half & half

1 ½ cup shredded Pepper Jack cheese, divided

Instructions

Preheat the oven 350 degrees. In a small bowl, microwave 1 tablespoon butter for 10 seconds, then stir in breadcrumbs, ¼ teaspoon of Cajun seasoning and ½ cup Pepper Jack cheese. Set aside.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt remaining butter and add the onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, celery, corn and 2 ¼ teaspoons Cajun seasoning. Saute until onion is tender, then stir in flour and cook for 1 minute. Slowly stir in milk and half & half. Cook, stirring until sauce begins to thicken, then add 1 cup Pepper Jack cheese, stirring until cheese is melted. Remove from heat, add in shredded chicken and stir until all ingredients are well combined. Pour into a buttered 9x13 dish, top with bread crumb mixture and bake for 30 minutes until top is golden and casserole is bubbling. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

NC State Fair Quirky Cobbler Challenge

A Raleigh woman took home first place for her Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Cones on Sunday, October 23 in the fair’s Home Chef Quirky Cobbler Challenge, presented by the N.C. State Fair. Gail Fuller of Raleigh won $500 for the winning recipe.

Virginia Kase of Fuquay-Varina took home second place and $300 for her Apple Cranberry Cobbler. Taylor Weber of Raleigh won $200 and third place for her Tomato and Goat Cheese Cobbler.

The winning recipe follows:

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Cones

Makes 12 servings

For the cones

12 waffle type cones

8 ounces white chocolate chips

16-ounce cream filled vanilla cookies

For the peach cobbler

2 (29 ounce) canned sliced peaches—1 can undrained and 1 can drained

1 box yellow cake mix

½ cup butter—cut into thin slices

For cheesecake filling

1 cup heavy whipping cream

16-ounce cream cheese—softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon lemon juice

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Melt white chocolate in the microwave.

Crush cookies with a rolling pin or in a food processor.

Dip edges of cones in melted chocolate and drizzle some on the inside of cones. Dip cones in cookie crumbs and sprinkle some inside cones. Refrigerate.

Spray a 9x13 inch baking pan and pour in the canned sliced peaches.

Sprinkle dry cake mix over peaches. Melt butter and drizzle over cake mix.

Bake until done, 45-55 minutes, remove from oven and cool.

Beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form.

In a separate bowl, mix the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and lemon juice. Beat until smooth.

Gently fold in the whipped cream into the cheesecake mix.

Scoop alternating spoons of cheesecake filling and cobbler into the cones.

Top with a drizzle of melted chocolate and sprinkle with cookie crumbs.

Note: store leftover cones in the refrigerator.

Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge

Gail Fuller of Raleigh took first place honors and $500 in the adult category of the Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council.

Christian Davis of Knightdale won first place and $500 in the youth category for his Pizza Bacon Bagel, besting his mom Yvonne Payton Davis who took home third-place honors and $200 in the adult category for her Bacon Stuffed French Toast Sticks.

Second place in the adult category and $300 went to Margaret Hubacher of Chapel Hill for The King’s Waffle Delight recipe. Noriah Hoffman of Garner earned second-place honors and $300 for her Bacon Buns recipe in the youth competition. Third place and $200 went to Cathryn Haynes for a Bacon Stuffed Pumpkins recipe in the youth category.

The winning recipes follow:

Bacon Pecan Bars

Makes 9 servings

For the crust

1 1/4 cups flour

1/4 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

6 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons lemon juice

For filling

8 slices bacon—diced into small chunks

3 large eggs

1 cup light corn syrup

1/3 cup sugar

5 tablespoons butter—melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 cup pecans—chopped

Directions: Crust

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Combine flour, sugar and salt in a food processor. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles a coarse meal

Add the lemon juice and pulse until the dough just comes together.

Press the dough into a greased 8-inch square baking pan.

Bake until lightly golden brown—about 15 minutes.

Directions: Filling

Fry bacon until crisp and drain on paper towels.

Whisk the eggs, corn syrup, sugar, melted butter, vanilla and vinegar in a medium bowl until combined.

Scatter the chopped pecans and crumbled bacon over the prepared crust and pour in filling mixture.

Bake until the filling is set and the pecans are golden brown—about 30-35 minutes.

Cool completely and cut into squares. May be stored in covered container at room temperature.

Pizza Bacon Bagels

Ingredients

16-ounce package of bacon

5 miniature bagels

14-ounce of pizza sauce

1 cup of mozzarella cheese

1 cup of cheddar cheese

1 cup of shredded lettuce

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

¼ teaspoon of salt

¼ teaspoon of pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Take separate slices of bacon and place on baking pan. Bake for 15—20 minutes or until crispy. Crumble then set aside

Open bagels and lay them out on separate baking sheet.

Put 1 tablespoon of pizza sauce on each bagel. Divide mozzarella and cheddar cheese evenly and sprinkle on the 10 bagels pieces.

Top with cooked crumbled bacon. Bake in oven at 400 degrees for 6-8 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

While pizza is baking, combine diced tomatoes, salt and pepper in a bowl until fully combined.

Remove pizza from oven when done, top with shredded lettuce and tomatoes.

Ultimate Brownie Showdown

RALEIGH – Emoni Jennings of Knightdale won first place and $500 in the Ultimate Brownie Showdown presented by Humana for her Salted 2 Way Brownie recipe.

Second place and $300 went to Michelle Hyatt of McLeansville for her Campfire Brownies. Sharon Schwinger of Raleigh won third place and $200 for The Best Brownie recipe.

The winning recipe follows:

Salted Two Way Brownie

Yields 12 servings

Ingredients

1 Betty Crocker FUDGE Brownie Mix

1 Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough Log

1 bag Milk Chocolate Morsels

1/2 tsp sea salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Following directions on box, in a large mixing bowl prepare brownie mix. Add milk chocolate morsels to brownie batter and fold into batter.

On cutting board with knife, slice 1-inch thick pieces of cookie dough, roughly 8-10 slices.

Pour brownie batter in greased 8x8 baking dish. Distribute sliced cookie dough pieces on top of brownie batter. The cookie dough can be broken into halves.

Place baking dish into heated oven for 20-25 minutes or until cooked thoroughly. Check doneness by sticking toothpick or butter knife in middle of brownies. Brownies are done when toothpick or knife can be removed cleanly.

After cooking process remove pan carefully from oven. While brownies are still hot, distribute 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt evenly across top of brownies Set brownies aside for 10 minutes to cool.

After the cooling process, cut the brownies into 3x4 pieces. Serve on a bowl or plate with vanilla ice cream or glass of milk. Enjoy!

Home Chef Loaded Nachos Challenge

RALEIGH – Chelsie Troxel of Angier snagged a blue ribbon and bragging rights for her Sweet & Spicy Loaded Nachos recipe in the N.C. State Fair’s Home Chef Loaded Nachos Challenge Oct. 13 presented by N.C. State Wolfpack Basketball. Her winning recipe earned her $500.

Second place honors and $300 went to Savannah Ranson of Raleigh for her Beef Bulgogi Wonton Nachos. Swapna Kolimi of Raleigh earned $200 and third-place honors for her Loaded Spicy Paneer Nachos.

The winning recipe follows:

Sweet & Spicy Loaded Nachos

Sweet Pulled Pork

4 lbs. pork shoulder

1 can Coke

1 can diced green chilis

1 can of diced pineapple tidbits

1 can adobo chipotle sauce

¼ cup dehydrated onion

1 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons garlic salt

Honey Lime Sriracha Sauce

½ cup mayo

½ cup sour cream

1 teaspoon garlic salt

2 tablespoons sriracha

¼ cup honey

Topping ingredients

1 cup roasted sweet corn

Sour cream

Diced whole tomato

1 large ripe avocado

½ cup chopped cilantro

1 bag tortilla chips

2 cups cheddar cheese

2 cups mozzarella cheese

2 cup Monterey Jack cheese

¼ cup Cojita cheese

½ cup candied jalapenos

Instructions

Cut pork into pound-size chunks and put in Crock Pot on low for four hours. Drain all the juices and add all the pulled pork ingredients and stir. Cook on low for another five hours or until the meat is tender enough to shred.

While meat is cooking, mix together all honey lime sriracha sauce ingredients and put into a condiment squeeze bottle. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Right before serving nachos, spread a thin layer of pork onto a baking sheet. Place on the middle rack of the oven and turn onto low broil for four minutes. Watch carefully so as not to burn. Once meat has gotten toasted and slightly crispy, take out.

To assemble nachos, shred and mix the three cheeses – cheddar, mozzarella and Monterey Jack – in a bowl. Place half of the cheese as a thin layer on top of half of the chips. Put in oven on low broil for two minutes. Take out and add another layer of chips and then sprinkle the rest of the cheese. Broil for two minutes on low.

Place the broiled pork on top of the melted cheese. Sprinkle roasted sweet corn atop. Sprinkle diced avocado chunks and diced tomato next. Then add candied jalapenos. Once assembled, drizzle honey lime sriracha sauce over the nachos. Then sprinkle with cilantro and Cojita cheese. Pile up sour cream dollops wherever you want it and serve with salsa. Serves four.

Home Chef Challenge contests

RALEIGH – Layla Bonilla of Garner was a two-day winner in the N.C. State Fair’s Home ChefChallenge, winning the Tip to Sirloin Steak Salad contest Wednesday, Oct. 19, and the Healthy Grain Bowl Challenge presented by Wegmans on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The winning recipes showcased Bonilla’s culinary range as one recipe featured a steak and salad dish and the second was a vegan veggie dish.

Bonilla’s winning Garden Salad with Sirloin Steak earned her $500. Second place honors in the Tip to Sirloin Steak Salad Home Chef Challenge went to Shelly Alwine of Lillington for her “Fall” for This Sirloin Steak Salad. She earned $300 for the second-place entry. Emily Hutchens of Chapel Hill earned $200 and thirdplace honors for her Hearty Steak and Potato Salad.

In the Healthy Grain Bowl Challenge presented by Wegman’s, Bonilla’s Vegan Veggie Grain Bowl took top honors. Bradley Layton of Apex earned second-place honors and $300 for his Harvest Brown Rice Bowl. Karen Allen of Holly Springs won third place and $200 for her Bryan’s Brainy Roasted Acorn Squash Bowl.

The winning recipes follow:

Garden Salad with Sirloin Steak

Raw Veggies

4 cups roughly chopped Romaine

1 cup arugula, bite-sized

½ cup cucumber, sliced into matchsticks

1/3 cup carrots, shredded

1/3 cup radish, shredded

¼ cup African blue basil, tightly packed

¼ cup of tulsi basil, tightly packed

¼ cup nasturtium, tightly packed

2 tablespoons perilla, tightly packed

2 tablespoons sorrel, tightly packed

1 teaspoon mint, tightly packed

1 tablespoon garlic chives

1 tablespoon green onion for optional garnish

Dressing

1/3 cup brown sugar

¼ cup fig balsamic

1 tablespoon soy sauce

3 tablespoons fish sauce

2 teaspoons sesame seed, divided

Steak

1 pound sirloin tip steak

1/3 cup dried plum, diced

1/4 cup serrano or ahi peppers, sliced into thin rings

1 tsp. fresh ginger, grated

1/2 tsp. shitake mushroom powder

1/4 tsp. pink salt

1/4 tsp black garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. cracked black pepper

1/4 tsp. anchovy paste

Instructions

Harvest, wash and chop all greens to desired size, then refrigerate in a large bowl until ready to serve.

Harvest, wash and chop all raw veggies to desired size, then refrigerate in a medium bowl until ready to serve.

Mix dressing ingredients in 1 cup glass measuring cup, excluding sesame seed. Microwave in 15-second bursts on half power to melt brown sugar. Once melted, stir in 1 teaspoon of sesame seeds. Reserve extra sesame seeds for garnish on finished salad.

Season steak by rubbing anchovy paste, salt and spices into each side. Sear steak 1 minute each side on high heat in a non-stick skillet/ Remove steak from pan. Add ½ cup prepared dressing, small diced prunes and pepper rings to pan, cook on medium heat for three minutes. Add steak back to pan and cook in sauce for two minutes each side. Remove and let rest. Cut thinly at a slight angle.

Serve in a wide, shallow bowl. Layer the greens, then the veggies, then drizzle with dressing. Finish with a layer of steak strips and optional garnish of sesame seeds, garlic chives and/or green onions. Serves four.

Vegan Veggie Grain Bowl

Mushrooms Veggies

2 tablespoons vegetable oil 2 cups sweet potato

1 lbs. shitake mushroom caps (stems removed) 1 ½ zucchini

1 tablespoon sesame oil ½ cup onion

2 cloves garlic minced serrano or ahi pepper, sliced

3 tablespoons brown sugar olive oil, as needed

¼ cup tamari or soy sauce salt to taste

1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water pepper to taste

Rice Fresh ingredients

1 ½ cups brown rice 1 cup sorrell

½ teaspoon fennel seed ¼ cup basil

2 bay leaves ¼ cup nasturtium leaf or arugula

Garlic chive

Instructions

Cook rice according to package directions, with added fennel seed and bay leaf.

Cube sweet potatoes into medium-sized bites. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. On a large baking sheet, toss sweet potatoes with oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast until tender, tossing halfway through 25 to 30 minutes. Leave in a warm oven until ready to serve.

Slice zucchini into ½ inch slices, quarter or half into bite-sized pieces. Toss with enough olive oil, salt and pepper to coat. Pack zucchini into a grill basket and grill on medium high, five minutes on each side. Add zucchini to the roasting pan with sweet potatoes until ready to serve.

Prepare the mushrooms: Rinse the mushrooms and wipe them dry. Cut the caps into thick slices. Heat vegetable oil in an iron skillet. Saute the mushrooms for 5-7 minutes or until they’ve released their juices and are beginning to turn golden. Remove the mushrooms from the pan and set aside.

Heat the sesame oil in the same saute pan. Add the garlic and saute for an additional minute. Add the brown sugar and saute until it begins to caramelize. Add the tamari and cornstarch slurry. Reduce the heat and allow the sauce to simmer until it thickens, about 2-3 minutes.

Return the mushrooms to the pan and allow them to heat through. Leave in the skillet until ready to assemble the rice bowl.

Roughly chop greens and finely dice garlic chives for garnish. Serve by adding rice into a wide, shallow bowl, mix greens into rice and top with veggie mix and shitake mushrooms. Garnish with garlic chives and sesame seeds. Serves four.