Continental Morganton awards 10 apprenticeships -- five of those to McDowell residents

Ten area high school students, including five from McDowell County, recently earned full-time positions at Continental’s Morganton manufacturing facility as part of the company’s student apprenticeship program.

The Morganton facility began the apprenticeship program in 2015. It offers a full-time position, on-the-job training, a debt-free associate’s degree, and a North Carolina Department of Commerce Journeyman’s Certificate to select candidates, according to a news release.

Students selected for the Continental Apprenticeship Program pass a rigorous, multiphase application process that measures a series of engineering and technological attributes.

“These are all smart, attentive and high-aptitude students,” said Eric Childers, manager of manufacturing and engineering, who heads the program for the Morganton operations. “They are fast learners who have demonstrated excellent mechanical and engineering skills, are strong in the sciences and have the personality traits characteristic in tomorrow’s leaders in Continental.”

Selected for the 2022 apprenticeship program were: Ezekiel Howell (Alexander Central High School); Weston Daniels (McDowell High School); Ethan McKinney (McDowell High School); Mason McPeters (McDowell High School); Erick Velasquez (Western Piedmont Community College); Jonas Poteat (McDowell Early College); Kenneth Winstead (WPCC); Kamden Silver (McDowell High School); and Will Mejia (WPCC).

The apprentice students attended a recent signing ceremony at Continental Morganton Site 1 plant. During the ceremony, two earlier graduates of the apprenticeship program were recognized as mechatronic journeyman who ensure that manufacturing equipment is producing product in accordance to approved standards, assure high efficiency and zero defects.

“We are excited and pleased to welcome this latest class of apprenticeship winners to Continental – Morganton,” Childers said. “This is a great opportunity for our local students to join a global technology company and advance their interests and education. This program allows us to continue our commitment to inspire the next generation of mechatronic technicians.”

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2020, Continental generated sales of $37.7 billion and currently employs around 233,000 people in 58 countries and markets. In 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary, according to the news release.