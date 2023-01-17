Construction begins on four miles of new trails in Old Fort

The U.S. Forest Service’s Grandfather Ranger District, along with its community partners in Old Fort, announced Tuesday that the four miles of new trail construction will begin immediately.

The four miles of multi-use trails are the next phase of the 42-mile trail expansion planned in the Old Fort area. The new trails are the product of the collaboration between Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Streets Development Corp., People on the Move Old Fort and the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District, collectively known as the Catawba Vale Collaborative. The four miles will be split across two trails that will be constructed over the next six to nine months: the Meadows Loop and the Bernard Mountain Trail, according to a news release.

The Meadows Loop will be a one-mile trail that is adjacent to the new Old Fort Gateway Trailhead, a 100-car parking area that opened as part of the first phase of improvements in June 2022. The loop trail will provide interpretation and opportunities for fishing and wildlife viewing. The Meadows Loop will be accessible for people with disabilities.

“The Meadows Loop will allow visitors to access Curtis Creek for fishing and swimming, traverse through a wetland on a boardwalk, and walk alongside a meadow planted with wildflowers for bird watching and wildlife viewing,” says Lisa Jennings, recreation manager for the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District. “We are excited to provide such a unique and accessible experience on the Pisgah National Forest.”

Lavita Logan, project coordinator for People on the Move Old Fort said, “I’m incredibly excited about the Meadows Loop to help get more kids outdoors. As outreach coordinator, I want to make sure the youth have access to the forest and swimming holes like I did as a kid growing up in Old Fort.”

The Meadows Loop trail is funded by McDowell County through a grant from the North Carolina Water Resources Program. The trail, including three bridges and a boardwalk, will be constructed by the G5 Trail Collective starting this month.

Grants from Athletic Brewing’s Two for the Trails program and FOX’s Trail Trust are additionally supporting the work through staff time and equipment. The project also includes invasive species treatments, wetland enhancement and native plantings to help restore the unique bottomland hardwood forest along Curtis Creek, according to the news release.

The Bernard Mountain Trail will be a three-mile mountain bike and hiking trail located north of the Point Lookout Trail (also designated the Fonta Flora State Trail) and south of Mill Creek Road. The trail will follow the rocky ridge that parallels the mountain biker's favorite, Kitsuma Trail. The goal is to provide a classic Pisgah intermediate experience that is technical and sustainable.

“Developing Bernard Mountain will be a great addition to the Kitsuma zone of the Old Fort trails complex,” says Jason McDougald, executive director for Camp Grier and the G5 Trail Collective. “Kitsuma is famous for its great downhill experience, and Bernard is going to provide an opportunity to extend that experience. This trail in particular is also a great representation of community input and was suggested by a local citizen during our community meetings for trail planning early in the project.”

The Bernard Mountain Trail is funded in part by the McDowell County Tourism Development Authority as part of their reinvestment into the resources that attract visitors to the county. The trail will be constructed by professional trail builders starting in late winter. A small parking area off Mill Creek Road will also be installed to accommodate increased use of the area.

These next four miles of trails build on the vision of the Old Fort Trails Project to improve the health and wellness of residents, grow the local economy through outdoor recreation and build community through shared spaces on public lands. In addition to the trail construction, the Catawba Vale Collaborative is working to support all aspects of a resilient community.

“After opening the first six miles of trails in the summer of 2022, we have already seen an expansion of growth in Old Fort with a handful of new businesses in town,” said Stephanie Swepson Twitty, CEO of Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. “As a collaborative, we are working to ensure that growth is equitable by working towards local property ownership, attainable housing and expanded town services to residents.”

These new trails represent $400,000 of investment in the public lands surrounding Old Fort and are a testament to what can happen when government agencies work hand-in-hand with the community toward a common goal. Officials with the Grandfather Ranger District said they are excited to continue the momentum of trail and community building to kick off 2023, the Year of the Trail.