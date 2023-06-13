U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards announced that his office is accepting federal service academy applications for the class of 2028.

Edwards is able to nominate students from North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District to attend one of the U.S. service academies, including the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (the U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination), according to a news release.

“I’m honored to have a role in helping outstanding students from western North Carolina advance their academic and professional careers through the service academy nomination process,” said Edwards. “If accepted, these exemplary students will play a role in defending America as they rise through the ranks of our military. I look forward to nominating more of our best and brightest to these academies for the class of 2028.”

Students interested in a congressional nomination should complete the online application on Edwards’ Website any time after April 1, or in the spring semester of their junior year of high school. The application deadline is Oct. 1 of a student’s senior year in high school, according to the news release.

For more information, please visit edwards.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.