editor's pick alert top story Congratulations McDowell Early College Class 0f 2021 Jun 7, 2021 Jun 7, 2021 Updated 23 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 9 Sarah Siak Photography Pictured are MEC graduates Marian Ramirez and Martha Jeronimo. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Madison Fish prepares to receive her diploma. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com 13th-grade Valedictorian Issac James Smith speaks to the crowd. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com 12th grade Valedictorian Samantha Robinson speaks to those in attendance. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Superintendent Mark Garrett congratulated each of the MEC grads. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Happy family members and friends turned out to cheer on the graduates on Saturday. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Maddie Morgan and Adriana Dunhan share a graduation moment. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Sudents file into Titan Stadium to begin McDowell Early College graduation. Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Family, friends and staff members are proud of the accomplishments of these fine young women and men. 0 comments Tags Staff Member Accomplishment Men Friend Congratulations Mcdowell Early College Class Young Woman Watch Now: Related Video Cuomo: NY COVID limits end at 70% vaccination rate Austin welcomes NATO Secretary Gen. to Pentagon AP Austin welcomes NATO Secretary Gen. to Pentagon U.K. power stations crumble in epic controlled explosion AP U.K. power stations crumble in epic controlled explosion Two NASA missions are looking for signs of how Venus can support life AP Two NASA missions are looking for signs of how Venus can support life Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Here are the McDowell Early College graduates Updated 16 min ago Gabriel Edward Allen Recommended for you