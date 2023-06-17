A special community meeting is planned for Wednesday to dedicate the Sue Glovier Teaching Kitchen at the Foothills Food Hub in Marion.

The event will honor Sue Glovier, a longtime resident, educator and volunteer in McDowell County. She has served McDowell County throughout her life. She was awarded the 2013 Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, a volunteer service award for the top volunteers in the state. If you have been living in McDowell County for a while, it’s fair to say that you have probably eaten a meal prepared by Sue Glovier, according to a statement by the Foothills Food Hub.

During her life of service, Glovier was involved with reunions, McDowell Hospice, senior home-bound meals, Pioneer Day celebrations, Oktoberfest, the 4-H clubs and the N.C. Cooperative Extension Community Association. Her working days were spent with McDowell County Schools until she retired in 1995. It was in 1993 that she made the switch from educator to director of food services for the school system. Food, eating healthy, and helping others how to prepare healthy meals has always been a part of Glovier’s life, according to a statement by the Foothills Food Hub.

Given that history, allowing for the teaching kitchen to be in her name will continue Glovier’s contribution to families learning to prepare and experience healthy meals far into the future. The Foothills Food Hub and Sue Glovier Teaching Kitchen serves as a vibrant hub for culinary education, empowering individuals of all ages and backgrounds with essential cooking skills.

“By providing accessible culinary training and fostering an understanding of healthy food choices, we strive to create a ripple effect that improves nutrition, reduces food waste, and enhances overall well-being in our community,” reads a statement from the McDowell LFAC.

Local residents can make a donation to the Sue Glovier Teaching Kitchen to ensure that this vision remains alive and well. When you donate, make a note that you would like your contribution to be earmarked for the kitchen.

A special dinner will be served during the community meeting and McDowell LFAC leaders will discuss how they got to this point and what it is being done now and where the program is going. The McDowell LFAC is a community-driven council, and the Foothills Food Hub is a community space, according to a statement by the Foothills Food Hub.

Local residents are invited to shape the future of the council and its impact on the local food system. The McDowell LFAC (Local Food Advisory Council) community meeting and kitchen dedication will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. A dinner will be included. The Foothills Food Hub is at 263 Barnes Road in the Nebo Crossing building. Attendees should drive around the right side of the building, park in the gravel lot and enter through the rear warehouse entrance.

For more information or to register, visit https://mcdowell.ces.ncsu.edu/2023/05/wants-you-at-the-table/.