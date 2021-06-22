Community Health and Resource Fair set for Thursday. Give blood, get a $20 gift card.

This Thursday, a free health and resource fair will offer all kinds of services to community residents.
MATCH (McDowell Access to Care and Health) is partnering with the Marion East Community Forum to host a Community Health and Resource fair on Thursday, June 24, from 4-6 p.m. at the Marion East Recreational Complex, 635 Baldwin Ave.
This free event aims to bring health resources, employment opportunities and continuing education information directly into the community. Free health screenings will be provided by McDowell EMS, COVID-19 vaccines provided by Foothills Health Department, a to-go dinner offered courtesy of the Community Engagement Project, food support provided by Foothills Food Hub and more, according to a news release.
More than 40 community agencies will be on site to provide a plethora of resources, services and giveaways.
The vendors will include Baxter Healthcare, Columbia Forest Products, The Prescription Pad of Marion, Manpower, Genesis Health Care, Humana, United Health Care, Council on Aging, McDowell Transit, McDowell IMPACT, McDowell Technical Community College, N.C. Works, Community Action Opportunities, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs, Foothills Industries, Goodwill, Rejuvenation Station Massage, McDowell Healthy-E Schools, the McDowell Public Library, McDowell Head Start, Mountain Area Community Services, Marion Medical Clinic, McDowell Trails Association and others.
In conjunction with this event, The Blood Connection will be on-site for Operation Blood Drive. All blood donors will receive a $20 VISA gift card, a T-shirt and be entered to win a $1,000 Ingles gift card, according to the news release.
In addition to vendors, the Marion East Recreational Complex will have games and activities available for families, and all households will receive their choice of a gift certificate to the Marion Tailgate Market or a basket of household cleaning supplies.
Centro Unido Latino Americano will offer translation service to ensure access for all community members.
For additional information or to register as a vendor, contact Amy Stevens at 828-659-5289 or amy.vaughn2@hcahealthcare.com.