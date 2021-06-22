Community Health and Resource Fair set for Thursday. Give blood, get a $20 gift card.

This Thursday, a free health and resource fair will offer all kinds of services to community residents.

MATCH (McDowell Access to Care and Health) is partnering with the Marion East Community Forum to host a Community Health and Resource fair on Thursday, June 24, from 4-6 p.m. at the Marion East Recreational Complex, 635 Baldwin Ave.

This free event aims to bring health resources, employment opportunities and continuing education information directly into the community. Free health screenings will be provided by McDowell EMS, COVID-19 vaccines provided by Foothills Health Department, a to-go dinner offered courtesy of the Community Engagement Project, food support provided by Foothills Food Hub and more, according to a news release.

More than 40 community agencies will be on site to provide a plethora of resources, services and giveaways.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}