The Mountain Glory Quilters’ Guild meeting will not be meeting in July.

McDowell County School Nutrition will ensure children have access to nutritious meals when school is not in session. There will be free meals for children 18 years and younger. Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to noon at East Middle and West Marion Elementary schools. Do you need help finding food for your child? To find the sites nearest you, text FOOD to 304-304 and provide your full address, ZIP code and city. The program is closed July 3-7.

N.C. Farmers of the Foothills are offering a substantial CSA package, aptly named “Bigfoot CSA.” It has two runs, the first runs through Monday, July 10, and the second CSA run is from Monday, July 17, through Monday, Aug. 21. CSA Shares are $199 for a six-week share. Both packages are available for viewing and order on the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills website. Additionally, fresh, locally produced items such as meats, baked goods, eggs, jellies, honey and more will be available when ordering from the website. Customers can browse the website and include additional items based on their needs. CSA pickup will be weekly at 263 Barnes Road (Foothills Food Hub) on Mondays between 5:30-7:30 p.m. To learn more about or sign up for the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills 2023 Bigfoot CSA Share Program, visit https://ncfarmersofthefoothills.eatfromfarms.com and click on “The Bigfoot CSA Shares” on the left side.

McDowell High School’s class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. Fifty years ago, the first graduates of McDowell High walked across the stage. The reunion is planned for Oct. 6-7. If you were a member of this class, organizers need your contact information. Text Jaime Rankin Stone at 460-1372 to be included.

Carolina Caring is hosting Walk A Mile With Me, an online support group for caregivers, spouses and widows/widowers of veterans. The group will meet on the first Tuesday of each month and is designed to be a welcoming place to talk about the journey before and after the death of a veteran. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina, including McDowell County, and the Charlotte region. For more information, contact Cindy Stamey, Carolina Caring’s director of community and veteran relations, at cstamey@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466. You can also visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

Calling all gardeners! The McDowell Public Library, in conjunction with the McDowell Master Gardeners and the Friends of the Library, have opened a free seed library for the community. Stop by the Marion branch of the library and check out seeds for your garden. Questions about gardening? Contact McDowell County Master Gardener Volunteers at 828-652-8104, message us on our Facebook page or contact us at mcemgva@gmail.com.

Become a year-round volunteer with the Mountain Gateway Team of Operation Christmas Child. We cover Rutherford, Polk and McDowell counties. Consider joining our team and help spread the great news of Jesus Christ one shoebox at a time. We have openings in the following: student relations, logistics, church relations, community relations, prayer team or become a project leader in your church or group. For more info contact Judy Jackson at 828 606 3636 or www.judy@bellsouth.net.

The McDowell County Animal Shelter is starting a new volunteer program called “Snout and About in McDowell.” You can take a shelter dog on a fun adventure — hiking, snuggling on the couch, on a car ride, it’s your choice. This program is perfect for people who may not want, or be able to own pets due to certain circumstances but would love to enjoy one for a short while. Maybe you already have enough pets but still have love to share with a lonely shelter pup. This program is for you. Document your fun with pictures and videos for the animal shelter to share and help shelter staff spread the word about the amazing dogs that are available for adoption. For more information and to sign up, reach out to Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Taylor-Ivy at 828-659-0826 or email volctr@mcdowellgov.com.

Loving Hearts for Christ BEAR Closet of Marion has moved and has expanded its hours to better serve families in the community. Operating hours are Tuesday from 2-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Thursday from 2-5 p.m. The BEAR Closet is at 5 Summit St. in Marion, and is sponsored and housed by Cross Mill Pentecostal Holiness Church. For more information, call 828-803-8790 or email bearcloset18@gmail.com.

Until further notice, the city of Marion’s Planning Board will meet on the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, at 191 N. Main St. in Marion. The city of Marion Board of Adjustment will also be moving its meetings on the second Thursday every month at 6 p.m. to the Community Building. These meetings have been moved because of ongoing construction work at Marion City Hall. Individuals with questions can call City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551, ext. 306.

The Hankins community has a community food box and the nonperishable food items inside are available to anyone who may be in need. The red box is in the store parking lot at Burnette’s Landing & Campground on Hankins Road, just past the Hankins-North Fork Fire Department. For more information, call 828-442-8098.

The city of Marion Tree Board is recruiting new members. Members must have an interest in trees and landscaping, live inside of the Marion city limits and be able to attend quarterly meetings. Applications for this advisory board opportunity can be found at marionnc.org/213/Tree-Board. For additional information, contact City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551, ext. 306, or at lhollifield@marionnc.org.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer Arts by Design, which is free and held the last Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mark your calendars now and bring a friend. This will be a time for members to get together for a day of creativity and comradery. Working in the studio alone has it benefits, however it is a solitary endeavor. Let’s get to know one another better. So, take a break, no matter what medium or craft you feel like working on, bring it along and spend a day with other members. The gallery is closed on Mondays, so if you come later than 10-10:15 a.m. and you don’t know the code for the key box, call the gallery when you get there, and someone will come let you in. The number is 828-668-1100.

The Foothills Community Band is holding practice on Tuesday nights from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Greenlee Theatre at MACA and would like any and all prior band members and new members to join in the practice. There are openings for all positions. For more information, call 828-460-6706.

Can you be a voice for a child? Can you advocate for them in court? Can you speak for their best interests? Become a McDowell Guardian ad Litem today and be a voice for the children in our community. For more information, call 828-655-4121.

CarePartners Hospice and Palliative Care McDowell, voted “The Best of McDowell County” in Home Healthcare for 2021, is seeking volunteers. Do you enjoy serving others, working behind the scenes or working with veterans? If so, CarePartners has positions available to serve as a patient and family support volunteer, administrative office support volunteer or as a We Honor Veterans program volunteer. These volunteer roles are designed to support staff and do not take the place of a staff position. If you are interested in joining our team or to learn more about our volunteer opportunities, call the volunteer services department at 828-652-1318.

The Agricultural Advisory Board is seeking volunteers to serve on its board. The purpose of the board is to review and approve applications for qualified farmland and voluntary agricultural districts, make recommendations concerning the establishment and modification of agricultural districts, hold public hearings and perform other related tasks as assigned. At least five of the seven members shall be actively engaged in production agriculture. Applications are available online at mcdowellgov.com. Mail or drop off your application to Clerk to the Board, 60 E. Court St., Marion.

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue still has doghouses to offer free of charge and with free delivery. Call Joy at 652-7980 to get yours or one for your neighbor (with their permission of course). You can take advantage of the low-cost spay/neuter program for owned, socialized cats (Marilyn at 756-7067) and the feral cat spay/neuter program (Susan at 317-1939). All owned cats must be 6 months old to have surgery.

Circle of Parents meets on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m. The meetings are held at Cross Mill Pentecostal Holiness Church, 35 Reservoir Road in Marion. There is no charge to attend and refreshments will be served. Child care will be provided for children that are walking to 5 years of age. Circle of Parents is a support group where families and caregivers with children from infant to age 5 can openly discuss the successes and challenges of raising children. For questions or additional information, call 828-767-2385.

McDowell Transit is free of charge for anyone living in McDowell County. The transit system provides transportation services to medical appointments, pharmacies, the Senior Center, grocery stores, continuing education facilities, employment and more. All appointments must be scheduled by 10 a.m. the day before the appointment. McDowell Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 828-559-0744 for more information.

Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort hosts a free Sunday afternoon music jam from 2-4 p.m. every Sunday except during major holiday weekends. The jam session is held on the museum’s front porch, 24 Water St. in Old Fort, and features the local bluegrass band, Possum Creek. Gospel and country music also is played. Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to participate. Just bring your own instrument and join in. The public also is invited bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music. For more information, call 828-668-9259 or visit the museum’s website at www.mgmnc.org.

The McDowell Senior Center is in desperate need for volunteers for drivers with the local home-delivered meals program. The center needs about seven drivers to cover routes. There are open routes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. You would be assigned to one route one day a week, and sometimes you may be called to cover if someone is sick on that route during the week. The Senior Center offers free lunch to its drivers that they can either eat at the center or take home with them. The Center also offers 50 cents per mile reimbursement. If anyone is interested, call Jennifer Taylor-Ivy at 828-659-0826.

The McDowell County chapter of Toastmasters can help you build your communication and leadership skills. McDowellNC Toastmasters meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Contact the group at McDowellNC.toastmastersclubs.org.

Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League offers a variety of art classes and workshops as well as private and group sessions led by talented artists. Classes include clay, pottery, painting in a variety of mediums, stained and fused glass, and so much more For the most up-to-date class offerings and descriptions, visit Arrowhead Gallery and Studios at 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, call 828-668-1100 or check us out on Blue Ridge Traveler.

A “blessing box” can be found at 75 Reservoir Road containing free canned foods and nonperishable items for anyone in need. Also, if anyone wants to donate, they should feel free to do so.

Many people are looking to meet their food needs with their own vegetable garden. Growing your own food can be done and can be fun, relaxing activity for all in your family. N.C. Cooperative Extension has many resources available to you. There is a gardening website, and also this site with resources on vegetable gardening. N.C. Cooperative Extension, McDowell County Center has a Gardening Hotline, 828-527-6367, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also email mcdowell.emg@gmail.com for all your gardening questions.

Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility, we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken in to Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com.