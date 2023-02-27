Brief guidelines: We publish free announcements of nonprofit organizations, community events and fundraisers. We attempt to run briefs in chronological order. Briefs will not run every day, but as space allows. Briefs can be submitted by emailing news@mcdowellnews.com or by calling 559-4055. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day; organizations can purchase an ad by calling 559-4047.

Marion City Hall is closed to the public until further notice due to construction work. Citizens can pay their water bill, tax bill and access other services by going through the drive-thru at City Hall. City Hall will reopen to the public once construction is complete. For information, call 652-3551.

The MATCH program will offer a free tax clinic through the IRS VITA Program. Families making below $70,000 annually are eligible for free state and federal tax e-filing. The clinic will be held today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Fort library (65 E. Mitchell St., Old Fort). Walk-ins welcome or call 828-659-5289 for appointments.

Now through March, the N.C. Cooperative Extension–McDowell County Center will host a Small Farm Boot Camp. It is designed for those interested in exploring farming as well as market gardeners, homesteaders and new and beginning farmers. This program has seven modules with topics like understanding your local food system, selecting market channels, soil health, vegetable production, small fruits, season extension, post-harvest handling and food safety, and putting it all together. You may take one, two or all modules, but you must register. All classes will be held in the Extension Conference Room, second floor, County Services Building, 60 E. Court St., Marion. All classes start at 6 p.m. For registration or information, call 828-652-8104.

The McDowell County Extension Master Gardener volunteers, the McDowell County Public Library and the Friends of the Library will hold a grand opening for the Marion Seed Library at the Marion library location on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be ready-to-plant winter sowing containers available for free and instructions on planting them. There will also be free seeds, gardening books and magazines and an “Ask A Master Gardener” desk to answer your gardening questions. In addition, there will be a free drawing for a basket of garden-related items and free garden-themed face painting for the children.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will start March with glass classes by Catherine Bruggeman. She will teach a class in stained glass succulent in clay pot or on a wood base on Sunday from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Arrowhead Gallery in Old Fort. The cost is $32 for AGS members, $42 for nonmembers, plus $10 for supplies. Create your own succulent by using precut glass. She will teach another class on Thursday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be making a stained glass geometric suncatcher. The cost is $45 for members, $55 for nonmembers, plus $15 for supplies. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to cut glass and make a suncatcher from scratch, this is your class. To register for one or both, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

Carolina Caring is hosting Walk A Mile With Me, an online support group for caregivers, spouses and widows/widowers of veterans. The group will meet on the first Tuesday of each month and is designed to be a welcoming place to talk about the journey before and after the passing of a veteran. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina, including McDowell County, and the Charlotte region. For more information, contact Cindy Stamey, Carolina Caring’s director of community and veteran relations, at cstamey@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466. You can also visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

The Mountain Glory Quilters’ Guild meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 7, at noon at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on U.S. 70 in Pleasant Gardens. The program will be a demo on making rope baskets.

The McDowell Senior Games early-bird registration breakfast will be Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the McDowell Senior Center. Breakfast is free. Early-bird registration fee is $10 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. After March 7, the registration fee will be $12. All first-time Senior Games participants pay a half-price registration fee. Deadline for Senior Games registration is Monday, April 10. To sign up for the breakfast and more information, contact Brenda Monosso at 659-0832.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will have spring classes with Lorelle Bacon. She will teach Tuesday morning classes on the first two Tuesdays in March from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The classes are for beginners and up. All mediums and subjects. The cost is $35 for two classes for members, $45 for nonmembers. Bacon teaches most mediums, including oils, acrylics, watercolor, pastels, colored pencils, pen and ink, drawing, scratchboard and wire wrapping. She is known for her patience and giving lots of one-on-one attention to her students. To register for one or all, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

Marion East Clean-Up Day will take place Saturday, March 11. The N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center’s Keep McDowell Beautiful program will partner with the Marion East Community Forum to host a communitywide clean-up day. Organizers will provide trash bags, gloves, safety vests and training to volunteers. The event is on Saturday, March 11, from noon to 3 p.m. at 635 Baldwin Ave., Marion. For questions, email Matt Burneisen at Matt_Burneisen@ncsu.edu or call 828-652-8104.

The McDowell County Republican Party will hold its county convention on Saturday, March 11, at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St., Marion. The McDowell GOP will elect new officers (chair, vice chair, secretary, treasurer and executive committee members). All county Republicans in good standing are eligible to be nominated or self-nominate for these positions. Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. and precinct meetings will take place at 9:30 a.m. (Precinct officers will be elected and action teams formed/discussed). State convention delegates will sign up. The convention will get underway at 10:15 a.m. Candidates for the 2024 statewide and other offices’ election cycle will be making convention rounds to speak. New county party leadership will be elected. For more information, call Roxan Wetzel at 775-848-1530.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced it will have forums in western North Carolina regarding the western deer hunting season and a potential shift in the season structure. A forum on Wednesday, March 15, will be held in McDowell County at McDowell Technical Community College, 54 College Drive, Marion. It will be held from 7-9 p.m. and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Commission staff will provide a presentation on the current structure of the western deer season zone and how it relates to deer management objectives, followed by a proposal for a shift in season structure that could address these objectives. Attendees will also have an opportunity to provide input during the forum as well as discuss topics with commission staff afterward. Another forum is scheduled to be held in Murphy.

N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center’s Keep McDowell Beautiful program will partner with Camp Grier, Old Fort Ride House, Kitsbow and Hillman Beer to remove trash in Old Fort on Saturday, March 18. Volunteers will meet at the Old Fort Ride House at 59 Commerce St. at 9 a.m. and split up into groups to clean up different areas around Old Fort. Work will finish around noon. Keep McDowell Beautiful will provide trash grabbers, vests and other gear to help keep everyone safe while they clean. Registration is on Eventbrite. Contact Matt Burneisen at Matt_Burneisen@ncsu.edu or call 828-652-8104 if you have questions.

EcoForesters, a nonprofit professional forestry organization, is holding a free forest landowner workshop in partnership with North Carolina Cooperative Extension-Burke County Center, the McDowell County Center, the N.C. Forest Service and NRCS to inform landowners about opportunities to steward their forest. The workshop will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burke County Agricultural Building, 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton. Lunch is included.

Are you a gardener looking for space? Consider renting a plot at the Community Garden for Community Good near the Corpening YMCA soccer fields. The raised beds are 12-foot by 4-foot and water, tools and seeds are provided for community members. The annual fee is $10. To reserve your space and receive a Garden Use Agreement, call or text Kerrie Hillman at 828-260-7605. This garden is maintained by the McDowell County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association and the McDowell County Cooperative Extension. Reserve your space now for the 2023 growing season.

Loving Hearts for Christ BEAR Closet of Marion has moved and has expanded its hours to better serve families in the community. Operating hours are Tuesday from 2-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Thursday from 2-5 p.m. The BEAR Closet is at 5 Summit St. in Marion and is sponsored and housed by Cross Mill Pentecostal Holiness Church. For more information, call 828-803-8790 or email bearcloset18@gmail.com.

Until further notice, the city of Marion’s Planning Board will meet on the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, located at 191 N. Main St. in Marion. The city of Marion Board of Adjustment will also be moving its meetings on the second Thursday every month at 6 p.m. to the Community Building. These meetings have been moved because of ongoing construction work at Marion City Hall. Individuals with questions can call City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551, ext. 306.

McDowell High School’s class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. Fifty years ago, the first graduates of McDowell High walked across the stage. The reunion is planned for Oct. 6-7. If you were a member of this class, organizers need your contact information. Text Jaime Rankin Stone at 460-1372 to be included.

The Hankins community has a community food box and the nonperishable food items inside are available to anyone who may be in need. The red box is in the store parking lot at Burnette’s Landing & Campground on Hankins Road, just past the Hankins-North Fork Fire Department. For more information, call 828-442-8098.

The city of Marion Tree Board is recruiting new members. Members must have an interest in trees and landscaping, live inside of the Marion city limits and be able to attend quarterly meetings. Applications for this advisory board opportunity can be found at marionnc.org/213/Tree-Board. For additional information, contact City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551, ext. 306, or at lhollifield@marionnc.org.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer Arts by Design, which is free and held the last Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mark your calendars now and bring a friend. This will be a time for members to get together for a day of creativity and comradery. Working in the studio alone has it benefits, however it is a solitary endeavor. Let’s get to know one another better. So, take a break, no matter what medium or craft you feel like working on, bring it along and spend a day with other members. The gallery is closed on Mondays, so if you come later than 10-10:15 a.m. and you don’t know the code for the key box, call the gallery when you get there, and someone will come let you in. The number is 828-668-1100.

The Foothills Community Band is holding practice on Tuesday nights from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Greenlee Theatre at MACA and would like any and all prior band members and new members to join in the practice. There are openings for all positions. For more information, call 828-460-6706.

Can you be a voice for a child? Can you advocate for them in court? Can you speak for their best interests? Become a McDowell Guardian ad Litem today and be a voice for the children in our community. For more information, call 828-655-4121.

CarePartners Hospice and Palliative Care McDowell, voted “The Best of McDowell County” in Home Healthcare for 2021, is seeking volunteers. Do you enjoy serving others, working behind the scenes or working with veterans? If so, CarePartners has positions available to serve as a patient and family support volunteer, administrative office support volunteer or as a We Honor Veterans program volunteer. These volunteer roles are designed to support staff and do not take the place of a staff position. If you are interested in joining our team or to learn more about our volunteer opportunities, call the volunteer services department at 828-652-1318.

The Agricultural Advisory Board is seeking volunteers to serve on its board. The purpose of the board is to review and approve applications for qualified farmland and voluntary agricultural districts, make recommendations concerning the establishment and modification of agricultural districts, hold public hearings and perform other related tasks as assigned. At least five of the seven members shall be actively engaged in production agriculture. Applications are available online at mcdowellgov.com. Mail or drop off your application to Clerk to the Board, 60 E. Court St., Marion.

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue still has doghouses to offer free of charge and with free delivery. Call Joy at 652-7980 to get yours or one for your neighbor (with their permission of course). You can take advantage of the low-cost spay/neuter program for owned, socialized cats (Marilyn at 756-7067) and the feral cat spay/neuter program (Susan at 317-1939). All owned cats must be 6 months old to have surgery.

Circle of Parents meets on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m. The meetings are held at Cross Mill Pentecostal Holiness Church, 35 Reservoir Road in Marion. There is no charge to attend and refreshments will be served. Child care will be provided for children that are walking to 5 years of age. Circle of Parents is a support group where families and caregivers with children from infant to age 5 can openly discuss the successes and challenges of raising children. For questions or additional information, call 828-767-2385.

McDowell Transit is able to transport anyone in McDowell County for free to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Call 828-559-0744 and select option 2 to leave a voicemail message and reserve your spot. You should leave your name, date of birth, physical address, phone number, the name and address of your destination and the time and date of your appointment. All appointments must be scheduled at least three business days in advance. Appointments may be scheduled Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Earlier appointments times are encouraged.

Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort hosts a free Sunday afternoon music jam from 2-4 p.m. every Sunday except during major holiday weekends. The jam session is held on the museum’s front porch, 24 Water St. in Old Fort, and features the local bluegrass band, Possum Creek. Gospel and country music also is played. Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to participate. Just bring your own instrument and join in. The public also is invited bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music. For more information, call 828-668-9259 or visit the museum’s website at www.mgmnc.org.

The McDowell Senior Center is in desperate need for volunteers for the local home-delivered meals program. The Adopt-A-Route program provides an excellent way for companies and organizations to engage in the community by delivering a midday meal to homebound older adults in our community. If you are a business owner, manager or a team leader for a church or social group, please consider the Adopt-A-Route program. Drivers use their own vehicles to deliver meals on routes throughout McDowell. Each route normally takes 1 to 1½ hours to deliver. Meals are ready to be picked up at the Senior Center starting each day at 10:45 a.m. McDowell County offers mileage reimbursement to home-delivered meals drivers. Individuals or groups interested in assisting with home-delivered meals can call the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0826. Interested candidates can also email volctr@mcdowellgov.com for more information.

The McDowell County chapter of Toastmasters can help you build your communication and leadership skills. McDowellNC Toastmasters meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Contact the group at McDowellNC.toastmastersclubs.org.

Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League offers a variety of art classes and workshops as well as private and group sessions led by talented artists. Classes include clay, pottery, painting in a variety of mediums, stained and fused glass, and so much more For the most up-to-date class offerings and descriptions, visit Arrowhead Gallery and Studios at 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, call 828-668-1100 or check us out on Blue Ridge Traveler.

A “blessing box” can be found at 75 Reservoir Road containing free canned foods and nonperishable items for anyone in need. Also, if anyone wants to donate, they should feel free to do so.

The Community Forums, West Marion, Marion East and Old Fort have been combined into one monthly forum, rotating in each community. For this month, the forum will meet with the Marion East community on Thursday, March 16. The forums have gone from the fourth Thursday to the third Thursday of the month in rotating communities. The forum leaders encourage all county residents to get involved. You do not need to live in one of the communities to attend a forum. Their goal is to identify opportunities and strengths, connect folks to available resources and build relationships. For questions, email Ginger Webb at ginger@westmarion.org. To learn more, visit www.westmarion.org and forum Facebook pages.

Many people are looking to meet their food needs with their own vegetable garden. Growing your own food can be done and can be fun, relaxing activity for all in your family. N.C. Cooperative Extension has many resources available to you. There is a gardening website, and also this site with resources on vegetable gardening. N.C. Cooperative Extension, McDowell County Center has a Gardening Hotline, 828-527-6367, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also email mcdowell.emg@gmail.com for all your gardening questions.

Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility, we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken in to Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com.