Brief guidelines: We publish free announcements of nonprofit organizations, community events and fundraisers. We attempt to run briefs in chronological order. Briefs will not run every day, but as space allows. Briefs can be submitted by emailing news@mcdowellnews.com or by calling 559-4055. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day; organizations can purchase an ad by calling 559-4047.

• The Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center in Old Fort will host a spring wreath-making workshop on Saturday and interested persons should register for it by Friday. The wreath-making workshop will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13 on the museum’s grounds at 24 Water St., Old Fort. The cost is $15 per wreath. Advance registration and pre-payment are required and must be made by 5 p.m. Friday, May 12. For more information about the workshop or to preregister, contact Brittany Joachim at Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or brittany.bennett@ncdcr.gov between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer Tuesday morning classes with Lorelle Bacon for the first two Tuesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for beginners and up. All mediums and subjects. The cost is $35 for two classes for members and $45 for non-members. Lorelle Bacon is known for her patience and giving lots of one on one attention to her students. In these classes, students may bring whatever medium supplies they choose and work on their own project at their own pace. Beginners to more advanced are welcome. Lorelle teaches most mediums, including oils, acrylics, watercolor, pastels, colored pencils, pen and ink, drawing, scratchboard and wire wrapping. To register: come by or call Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100.

• Carolina Caring is hosting Walk A Mile With Me, an online support group for caregivers, spouses and widows/widowers of veterans. The group will continue to meet on the first Tuesday of each month and is designed to be a welcoming place to talk about the journey before and after the passing of a veteran. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina, including McDowell County, and the Charlotte region. For more information, contact Cindy Stamey, Carolina Caring’s director of community and veteran relations, at cstamey@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466. You can also visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

• The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class in making a fused and forged necklace with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, May 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $40 for AGS members, $50 for non-members, plus $15 materials fee: includes glass to make two pendants, one already fused pendant, wire, liver of sulfur, wax and all tools needed, plus firing. In this class, students will be learning and using a few different processes in the completion of two large hole fused glass pendants and a necklace using a large hole fused pendant. The finished necklace will be a statement piece of jewelry. Art you can wear around your neck. Minimum three students, maximum six. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100.

• Glenwood Alumni Association will hold homecoming on Saturday, May 13 at Glenwood Elementary School. Registration is at 4 p.m. and the business meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and you should pre-register. For more information, contact Jeanette Jarrett at 460-9641 or Ann Randolph at 460-8823.

• The American Red Cross will hold a series of blood drives in McDowell County during the month of May. One will be held Tuesday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McDowell Technical Community College’s William Harold Smith Building, Room 113. It is located at 54 College Drive, Marion. Another will take place Wednesday, May 17 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St., Marion.

• The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class called “Paint Your Pet!” with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Wednesday, May 17 from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $40 AGS members, $50 nonmembers, plus $25 supply fee. Do you remember paint by numbers when you were a kid? This class is similar in that prior to class you email artist Lisa Hines a picture of the pet you would like to paint and she will sketch it onto the canvas for you and section the colors out. She will also guide you through the process of painting your pet. There is a minimum of two students and a maximum of 10. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

• The Community Forums, West Marion, Marion East, and Old Fort are operating and active. Monthly meetings are held the third Thursday of each month in the various communities. In the second quarter of 2023, the Community Engagement Project will meet in Old Fort on Thursday, May 18. On Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, project leaders will host a four-day Juneteenth Freedom Festival. They encourage all county residents to get involved. You do not need to live in one of the communities to attend a forum, volunteer, or participate. The goal is to identify opportunities and strengths, connect folks to available resources, and build relationships. If you have any questions, reach out to Ginger Webb, ginger@westmarion.org. To learn more about the forums’ work, visit the Website, https://www.westmarion.org/, and Facebook pages.

• The Battle of the Badges blood drive, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marion, will take place Friday, May 19 from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at the county training room at 129 Barnes Road in Marion. McDowell’s first responders will face off for a lifesaving cause. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office, McDowell County Rescue Squad, fire departments, Marion Police Department, McDowell County Emergency Medical Service and the North Carolina Highway Patrol will be encouraging blood donations in honor of their respective agencies. Donors at the blood drive will vote for their favorite first responders before they donate, and the winner will be announced at the end of the drive. Please sign up to donate. The goal is to collect 40 units. There will be special refreshments, courtesy of area restaurants.

• The McDowell County Historical Society will host a Bigfoot Historical Ghost Walk on the evening of Friday, May 19. Come along with the Historical Society as they tell the history of downtown Marion and share ghost stories. Plus, one never knows when, where or with whom Bigfoot may appear. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. People should meet at Ingenious Coffee Roasters in downtown Marion. Tickets and more information are available at Eventbrite.com.

• The American Red Cross will hold a series of blood drives in McDowell County during the month of May. One will take place during the WNC Bigfoot Festival on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the American Red Cross McDowell Chapter building’s parking at 39 N. Garden St., Marion. Another one will be held Thursday, May 28 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, located at 205 Bethel Church Road, Marion. Another blood drive will be held Tuesday, May 30 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort’s Fellowship Hall in Old Fort. The last will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Corpening Memorial YMCA’s training room in Marion.

• The Historic Carson House will host a Market Day on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be crafts, bake sale, farm products, plants, vintage items. Something for everyone. Vendors are welcome. There will also be space available for yard sale tables on the grounds. For more information, email the Carson House (historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com) or call 828-724-4948.

• Sugar Hill Convenience Center will be closed Monday, May 22 through Monday, June 5 for paving repairs. There are signs going out to all seven centers concerning this so the public will be aware of the closing. If there are any questions regarding this, contact Dewane Riddle at 828-925-2062 or Pam Vance at 828-659-2521 or 828-460-9715.

• McDowell Awareness Appreciation Day (MAAD) will be held Saturday, May 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. at West Marion Community Park at 169 Ridley St. MAAD offers various human resources that can help push the county’s residents in a positive direction. There will be free food, live music, inflatables and more. The event is presented by hip hop recording artist Dukesta and the Men of McDowell.

• Glenwood High School alumni from the class of 1973 are in the process of planning a 50-year reunion. Anyone who would have been in this graduation class is welcome to attend. In order to effectively plan, organizers need to know who is interested as well as how many will be attending. The reunion will be on Saturday, June 10 beginning at 3 p.m. in the Glenwood Ruritan Hall. If you would like to be in on the planning, you are more than welcome. Just let organizers know so they can plan accordingly. For more information, call or text 828-925 2276.

• Descendants of Col. John Carson (1752-1841) and Hunting John McDowell (1717-1796) will have a reunion at the Historic Carson House on Friday, June 16; Saturday, June 17; and Sunday, June 18. Registration is required for this event. Contact the Carson House by calling 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com for registration information. Deadline for registration is Wednesday, June 7.

• Calling all gardeners! The McDowell Public Library, in conjunction with the McDowell Master Gardeners and the Friends of the Library, have opened a free seed library for the community. Stop by the Marion branch of the library and check out seeds for your garden. Questions about gardening? Contact McDowell County Master Gardener Volunteers at 828-652-8104, message us on our Facebook page or contact us at mcemgva@gmail.com.

• The McDowell County Animal Shelter is starting a new volunteer program called “Snout and About in McDowell.” You can take a shelter dog on a fun adventure - hiking, snuggling on the couch, on a car ride, it’s your choice. This program is perfect for people who may not want, or be able to own pets due to certain circumstances but would love to enjoy one for a short while. Maybe you already have enough pets but still have love to share with a lonely shelter pup. This program is for you. Document your fun with pictures and videos for the animal shelter to share and help shelter staff spread the word about the amazing dogs that are available for adoption. For more information and to sign up, reach out to Volunteer Coordinator Jennifer Taylor-Ivy at 828-659-0826 or email volctr@mcdowellgov.com.

• Loving Hearts for Christ BEAR Closet of Marion has moved and has expanded its hours to better serve families in the community. Operating hours are Tuesday from 2-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Thursday from 2-5 p.m. The BEAR Closet is at 5 Summit St. in Marion, and is sponsored and housed by Cross Mill Pentecostal Holiness Church. For more information, call 828-803-8790 or email bearcloset18@gmail.com.

• Until further notice, the city of Marion’s Planning Board will meet on the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, at 191 N. Main St. in Marion. The city of Marion Board of Adjustment will also be moving its meetings on the second Thursday every month at 6 p.m. to the Community Building. These meetings have been moved because of ongoing construction work at Marion City Hall. Individuals with questions can call City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551, ext. 306.

• N.C. Farmers of the Foothills are offering a substantial CSA package, aptly named “Bigfoot CSA.” It has two runs, the first from June 5 through July 10 and the second CSA run is from July 17 through Aug. 21. CSA Shares are $199 for a six-week share. Both packages are available for viewing and order on the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills Website. Additionally, fresh, locally produced items such as meats, baked goods, eggs, jellies, honey and more will be available when ordering from the Website. Customers can browse the Website and include additional items based on their needs. CSA pick-up will be weekly at 263 Barnes Road (Foothills Food Hub) on Mondays between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. To learn more about or sign up for the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills 2023 Bigfoot CSA Share Program, visit their Website at: https://ncfarmersofthefoothills.eatfromfarms.com and click on “The Bigfoot CSA Shares” on the left hand side.

• McDowell High School’s class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year. Fifty years ago, the first graduates of McDowell High walked across the stage. The reunion is planned for Oct. 6-7. If you were a member of this class, organizers need your contact information. Text Jaime Rankin Stone at 460-1372 to be included.

• The Hankins community has a community food box and the nonperishable food items inside are available to anyone who may be in need. The red box is in the store parking lot at Burnette’s Landing & Campground on Hankins Road, just past the Hankins-North Fork Fire Department. For more information, call 828-442-8098.

• The city of Marion Tree Board is recruiting new members. Members must have an interest in trees and landscaping, live inside of the Marion city limits and be able to attend quarterly meetings. Applications for this advisory board opportunity can be found at marionnc.org/213/Tree-Board. For additional information, contact City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551, ext. 306, or at lhollifield@marionnc.org.

• The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer Arts by Design, which is free and held the last Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mark your calendars now and bring a friend. This will be a time for members to get together for a day of creativity and comradery. Working in the studio alone has it benefits, however it is a solitary endeavor. Let’s get to know one another better. So, take a break, no matter what medium or craft you feel like working on, bring it along and spend a day with other members. The gallery is closed on Mondays, so if you come later than 10-10:15 a.m. and you don’t know the code for the key box, call the gallery when you get there, and someone will come let you in. The number is 828-668-1100.

• The Foothills Community Band is holding practice on Tuesday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Greenlee Theatre at MACA and would like any and all prior band members and new members to join in the practice. There are openings for all positions. For more information, call 828-460-6706.

• Can you be a voice for a child? Can you advocate for them in court? Can you speak for their best interests? Become a McDowell Guardian ad Litem today and be a voice for the children in our community. For more information, call 828-655-4121.

• CarePartners Hospice and Palliative Care McDowell, voted “The Best of McDowell County” in Home Healthcare for 2021, is seeking volunteers. Do you enjoy serving others, working behind the scenes or working with veterans? If so, CarePartners has positions available to serve as a patient and family support volunteer, administrative office support volunteer or as a We Honor Veterans program volunteer. These volunteer roles are designed to support staff and do not take the place of a staff position. If you are interested in joining our team or to learn more about our volunteer opportunities, call the volunteer services department at 828-652-1318.

• The Agricultural Advisory Board is seeking volunteers to serve on its board. The purpose of the board is to review and approve applications for qualified farmland and voluntary agricultural districts, make recommendations concerning the establishment and modification of agricultural districts, hold public hearings and perform other related tasks as assigned. At least five of the seven members shall be actively engaged in production agriculture. Applications are available online at mcdowellgov.com. Mail or drop off your application to Clerk to the Board, 60 E. Court St., Marion.

• Mercy Fund Animal Rescue still has doghouses to offer free of charge and with free delivery. Call Joy at 652-7980 to get yours or one for your neighbor (with their permission of course). You can take advantage of the low-cost spay/neuter program for owned, socialized cats (Marilyn at 756-7067) and the feral cat spay/neuter program (Susan at 317-1939). All owned cats must be 6 months old to have surgery.

• Circle of Parents meets on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m. The meetings are held at Cross Mill Pentecostal Holiness Church, 35 Reservoir Road in Marion. There is no charge to attend and refreshments will be served. Child care will be provided for children that are walking to 5 years of age. Circle of Parents is a support group where families and caregivers with children from infant to age 5 can openly discuss the successes and challenges of raising children. For questions or additional information, call 828-767-2385.

• McDowell Transit is free of charge for anyone living in McDowell County. The transit system provides transportation services to medical appointments, pharmacies, the Senior Center, grocery stores, continuing education facilities, employment and more. All appointments must be scheduled by 10 a.m. the day before the appointment. McDowell Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 828-559-0744 for more information.

• Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort hosts a free Sunday afternoon music jam from 2-4 p.m. every Sunday except during major holiday weekends. The jam session is held on the museum’s front porch, 24 Water St. in Old Fort, and features the local bluegrass band, Possum Creek. Gospel and country music also is played. Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to participate. Just bring your own instrument and join in. The public also is invited bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music. For more information, call 828-668-9259 or visit the museum’s website at www.mgmnc.org.

• The McDowell Senior Center is in desperate need for volunteers for drivers with the local home-delivered meals program. The center needs about seven drivers to cover routes. There are open routes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. You would be assigned to one route one day a week, and sometimes you may be called to cover if someone is sick on that route during the week. The Senior Center offers free lunch to its drivers that they can either eat at the center or take home with them. The Center also offers 50 cents per mile reimbursement. If anyone is interested, call Jennifer Taylor-Ivy at 828-659-0826.

• The McDowell County chapter of Toastmasters can help you build your communication and leadership skills. McDowellNC Toastmasters meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Contact the group at McDowellNC.toastmastersclubs.org.

• Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League offers a variety of art classes and workshops as well as private and group sessions led by talented artists. Classes include clay, pottery, painting in a variety of mediums, stained and fused glass, and so much more For the most up-to-date class offerings and descriptions, visit Arrowhead Gallery and Studios at 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, call 828-668-1100 or check us out on Blue Ridge Traveler.

• A “blessing box” can be found at 75 Reservoir Road containing free canned foods and nonperishable items for anyone in need. Also, if anyone wants to donate, they should feel free to do so.

• Many people are looking to meet their food needs with their own vegetable garden. Growing your own food can be done and can be fun, relaxing activity for all in your family. N.C. Cooperative Extension has many resources available to you. There is a gardening website, and also this site with resources on vegetable gardening. N.C. Cooperative Extension, McDowell County Center has a Gardening Hotline, 828-527-6367, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also email mcdowell.emg@gmail.com for all your gardening questions.

• Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility, we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken in to Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com.