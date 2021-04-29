Community Briefs

All Exceptional Children’s records for students born in the year 1994 will be destroyed on Wednesday, July 7. If you would like your records, you may pick them up at 172 Lukin St., Marion. For more information, contact Shamieka Tucker at 828-652-6580, ext. 1250.

The hours for the Arrowhead Gallery in Old Fort will be noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday until further notice. A3L needs folks to be at the front desk. You can call or email the Gallery at 828-668-1100 or a3l@arrowheadart.org if you have time.

McDowell County 4-H’s College Scholarship is now open for seniors. If you are a graduating senior that has been enrolled in 4-H, this is for you. The 4-H program will award a $500 college scholarship. This is open to anyone that has been enrolled in 4-H or planning to study education or agriculture in college. Email Chad Ray for the application at chad_ray@ncsu.edu. The application is due by Monday, May 10.

The Historic Carson House Museum is now open for the 2021 season. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. To schedule a tour please call or email in advance. The number to call is 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com. Safety precautions are in place. Please wear a mask when you visit.