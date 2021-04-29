Community Briefs

Brief Guidelines: We publish free announcements of nonprofit organizations, community events and fundraisers. We attempt to run briefs in chronological order. Briefs will not run every day, but as space allows. Briefs can be submitted by emailing news@mcdowellnews.com or by calling 559-4054. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day; organizations can purchase an ad by calling 559-4047.
McDowell Transit is able to transport anyone in McDowell County for free to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. You can call 828-559-0744 and select option 2 to leave a voicemail message and reserve your spot. You should leave your name, date of birth, physical address, phone number, the name and address of your destination and the time and date of your appointment. All appointments must be scheduled at least three business days in advance. Appointments may be scheduled Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Earlier appointment times are encouraged.
The McDowell County Public Library in Marion is currently open under normal operating hours. With COVID-19 restrictions, patrons are allowed to browse the Marion branch by appointment on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The computer lab is open Monday through Saturday by appointment. The library is offering curbside service Monday to Saturday. At the Old Fort branch, browsing appointments are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The computer lab and curbside service is open Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 652-3858 in Marion and 668-7111 in Old Fort. Face coverings are required.
Foothills Food Hub is resuming the Tuesday morning drive-thru food distributions at Clinchfield United Methodist (151 Ridge Road). For now, please visit 151 Ridge Road between 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the weekly drive-thru food distribution. All are welcome. More information can be found at the Facebook page for the Clinchfield drive-thru pantry.
N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center’s Keep McDowell Beautiful program will coordinate the annual Lake James clean up on Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. Organizers would like to invite everyone to remove litter from Lake James and its shoreline. During the past Lake James clean up events, volunteers from the Lake James Environmental Association, Marion Moose Lodge #1705, N.C. Wildlife Federation, residents of the Arbor on Lake James, and many others showed their commitment to beautifying their community by removing litter, trash, debris, and tires. Volunteers with boats, canoes, paddling kayaks, and on foot will be needed to help. To pre-register or pick up supplies early, contact Matt Burneisen, N.C. Cooperative Extension, McDowell County Center, Keep McDowell Beautiful – Matt_Burneisen@ncsu.edu or call 652-8104.
Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in wrap and weave it cuff bracelets with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be held Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $50 for members, $60 for non-members and $18 materials fee (includes glass cabochon, assorted wire, copper beads and crystals as needed). Tools and finishing supplied as needed. If you have favorite pliers or cutters you like to use, bring them along. To register, go online at www.arrowheadart.org or come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave. or call 828 668-1100.
The Marion Business Association is making plans for the Annual Sidewalk Yard Sale on Saturday, May 1. Sale hours are from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Spaces are $10 each and are by reservation. All sellers are welcome. For more information, call the MBA office, 828-652-2215.
The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will hold a class in beginning stained glass: antique saucer with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The class will be held Monday, May 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $35 for members, $45 for non-members, plus $15 supply fee. All glass will be pre-cut. Students will clean, foil, solder, add decorative solder, and finish. Instructor will add hangers so you will be ready to proudly display your piece. Fun for beginners, teens and adults. To register stop in at Arrowhead Gallery and Studios, 78 Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828 668-1100 or go to our Website and pay online: www.arrowheadart.org.
The Marion City Council will meet on Monday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Marion City Hall, located at 194 North Main St. in Marion. The purpose of the meeting is for the City Council to conduct a pre-budget workshop/planning session to discuss current and future projects and priorities. For more information, contact Landdis Hollifield, city clerk/public information officer at (828) 652-3551.
Mercy Fund Animal Rescue’s low cost spay/neuter program for owned cats is Thursday, May 6. There is one space left for that date. Call Marilyn Foreman to register at 756-7067. The spay/neuter program for feral cats is Thursday, May 13. Call Susan Menard at 317-1939 for more information.
Friends for a Cure Against Cancer will have an inside yard sale with the proceeds to benefit Relay for Life. The yard sale will be held Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dysartsville Community Building, located at 74 Club House Road, Nebo between N.C. 226 South and Vein Mountain Road. Masks and social distancing suggested.
Arrowhead Gallery and Studios in Old Fort is inviting all artists to enter the Ninth Annual Juried Exhibit, called “Anything Goes!” The exhibit runs May 29 through Aug. 4. The take in of artworks is Thursday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The awards reception is Saturday, May 29 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The exhibit is open to all two dimensional and three dimensional artists and artisans. Bring us your best work for this special exhibit. This year we have added a new category for upcoming artists or those who have been creating art for two years or less. There is also the Junior Artists category for elementary through junior high students. Please read the prospective on our Website (www.arrowheadart.org) for the full list of categories, prizes, entry form and other details.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office will hold a rabies clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, May 29 from 8 a.m. to noon, in the gravel lot beside Animal Hospital of Marion, on U.S. 70 West. A rabies shot will cost $10; parvo-distemper (7 and 1 shots) will cost $15. For more information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.
All Exceptional Children’s records for students born in the year 1994 will be destroyed on Wednesday, July 7. If you would like your records, you may pick them up at 172 Lukin St., Marion. For more information, contact Shamieka Tucker at 828-652-6580, ext. 1250.
The hours for the Arrowhead Gallery in Old Fort will be noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday until further notice. A3L needs folks to be at the front desk. You can call or email the Gallery at 828-668-1100 or a3l@arrowheadart.org if you have time.
McDowell County 4-H’s College Scholarship is now open for seniors. If you are a graduating senior that has been enrolled in 4-H, this is for you. The 4-H program will award a $500 college scholarship. This is open to anyone that has been enrolled in 4-H or planning to study education or agriculture in college. Email Chad Ray for the application at chad_ray@ncsu.edu. The application is due by Monday, May 10.
The Historic Carson House Museum is now open for the 2021 season. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. To schedule a tour please call or email in advance. The number to call is 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com. Safety precautions are in place. Please wear a mask when you visit.
The McDowell County chapter of Toastmasters can help you build your communication and leadership skills. McDowellNC Toastmasters meets from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. every Tuesday on Zoom. The group provides a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. Contact us at McDowellNC.toastmastersclubs.org. The group is part of the non-profit organization Toastmasters International (toastmasters.org). Because communication isn’t optional. All speaking is “public” speaking.
McDowell Emergency Services is currently looking for COVID-19 survivors and the family of those who have passed from COVID-19 to take part in a video series called “The COVID Chronicles.” If you or your family would like to share your story as part of this informational video series, email Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at lhollifield@marionnc.org.
The McDowell County Department of Social Services will have its foyer open at the main facility, 145 E. Court St. in Marion, to allow residents to obtain applications for services. Residents who cannot access the Internet to complete an online application can obtain a paper application at the DSS office. Once the paper application is complete, return it to a drop box outside the DSS office. The foyer is the only portion of the building open at this time. Online applications can still be processed by visiting the DSS website at http://www.mcdowellcountyncdss.org/ For additional information, call 828-652-3355.
The Marion Tree Board is accepting applications for a vacant seat on the advisory board. Board meetings occur once quarterly and board members organize a once-yearly Arbor Day Celebration. For information about this volunteer position or to obtain an application for this spot, contact City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield at 828-652-3551 or lhollifield@marionnc.org.
The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League has ongoing classes every week, but face masks are required. Mathilda Potter’s Wednesday pottery class is held every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Students at all levels are welcome. Space is available. In addition, Maylin Travers’ Thursday Kids Clay class is taking place. Space is available. These are also being held at the Arrowhead Gallery and Studios in Old Fort. Call 828-668-1100 or visit the Web site at www.arrowheadart.org for more information or to register.
A “blessing box” can be found at 75 Reservoir Road containing free canned foods and nonperishable items for anyone in need. Also, if anyone wants to donate, they should feel free to do so.
The Community Forums — West Marion, Marion East, Old Fort, and People on the Move in Old Fort — are operating and active. Monthly meetings are in a different form as we are practicing and encouraging guidance for social distancing, small gatherings, and wearing masks as we do our part to prevent spreading COVID-19. The work is continuing and everyone is encouraged to find out how to get involved. If you or a neighbor need something or need help, please contact the Forums. You can contact the Forum through Facebook messenger or the leaders through e-mail: Paula Avery, paula@westmarion.org; Ginger Webb, cepmcdowell@gmail.com; Kitty Geouge Wilson or Debora Workman, marioneastcommunityforum@gmail.com; and Lavita Logan, lavitalogan@yahoo.com. To learn more about our work, visit our Facebook pages.
COVID-19 has temporarily disrupted normal life in many communities, but the need for blood hasn’t changed. The American Red Cross has an urgent and critical need volunteers to support its newly implemented and enhanced blood donation safety protocols. A new volunteer opportunity, blood donor screener, will help pre-screen blood donors entering drives or donation centers. The Red Cross is seeking individuals to fulfill this volunteer role immediately. To learn more, contact Adrian Mines at Adrian.Mines@redcross.org or call 828-450-4087
Many people are looking to meet their food needs with their own vegetable garden. Growing your own food can be done and can be fun, relaxing activity for all in your family. N.C. Cooperative Extension has many resources available to you. There is a gardening website, and also this site with resources on vegetable gardening. N.C. Cooperative Extension, McDowell County Center has a Gardening Hotline, 828-527-6367, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also email mcdowell.emg@gmail.com for all your gardening questions.
As of Oct. 1, there are changes to the McDowell Department of Social Services’ Crisis Intervention Program for heating and cooling assistance. DSS is now required to have proof of income before the application can be processed. When residents come in to apply, they have to bring in the previous month’s pay stubs or statement from an employer to insure that application can be processed in a timely manner. For more information, call Economic Services Supervisor Donna Wilson at 828-659-0628.
CarePartners Hospice Palliative Care McDowell currently has two volunteer positions available with the hair care specialist team. If you hold a current N.C. cosmetology or barber license and have a desire to share your gift with patients in need, call the office for more information at 828-652-1318 or by email to James.Sain@HCAhealthcare.com.
Mercy Fund Animal Rescue has dog houses available for animals in need. The animal rescue will deliver in McDowell and can make arrangements if the delivery is outside the county. If you have need or know someone in need of a dog house, contact us. We have a goal that no animal go without shelter. If you have a dog house to donate, contact Joy Harklerode. If you want to make a donation to help us reach our goal, you can donate to PayPal at mercyfund@yahoo.com or write a check to Mercy Fund Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 2371 Marion N.C. 28752. Mark donations for the dog house program.
Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility, we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken in to Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com.
Want to make a difference, touch lives, and impact your community? If so, several volunteer opportunities are available in the following positions: administrative office volunteer, patient/family support volunteer, bereavement support volunteer, We Honor Veterans volunteer, special events volunteer, and a newly added position, pastoral care volunteer. For more information about these positions, call CarePartners Hospice and Palliative Care McDowell Volunteer Services Department at 828-652-1318 ext.303. You can make an everlasting impact with just a few hours of your time a week.
If you want to plant a garden, but have limited space consider using Community Garden for Community Good. N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center and McDowell Master Gardener Volunteer Association sponsor Community Garden for Community Good for our community to grow food. The garden has several individual raised beds 12 foot by 4 foot. It is conveniently located on the grounds of Corpening YMCA at the soccer fields. Water, tools and a compost bin are available on-site for you to grow plenty of veggies for you, your family or donate to an organization that helps alleviate food insecurity. Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions. There are many benefits to growing a garden: fresh food, exercise, and free therapy. Cost to lease a bed is $10 to help cover expenses. For more information, call 828-652-8104 or email Molly Sandfoss.
There is assistance available for people with Medicare who have limited incomes and resources. If they qualify, they can receive assistance with premiums, deductibles and co-payments for their prescriptions. If someone has a monthly income below $1,508 as an individual or $2,030 as a married couple living together and assets lower than $13,820 as an individual or $27,600 as a married couple living together (includes $1,500/person funeral or burial expense), they can visit their local Social Security office, call Social Security toll free at 1-800-772-1213, visit www.socialsecurity.gov, or request an extra help assistance application by contacting SHIIP. People who qualify for any level of Medicaid automatically qualify for LIS and do not need to apply. Each county in North Carolina has a SHIIP coordinating site that provides this service free of charge. McDowell Senior Center is the coordinating site for McDowell County. You can contact your local SHIIP Coordinating Site McDowell Senior Center 828-659-0821.
Glenwood High alumni have a limited number of their most recent pictorial book “Glenwood School Images” for sale. The book would make excellent gifts for anyone with ties to Glenwood School. The book contains more than 250 pictures from the past. Cost of the book is $15. For more information, call Jeanette Jarrett at 460-9641, Richard Buchanan at 460-2655 and Anne Randolph at 460-8823.
CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care McDowell is seeking volunteers. Positions available are patient/family care volunteers, veteran care volunteers, special program/event volunteers and administrative volunteers. Flexible days and hours. To learn more about these volunteer opportunities, contact Scott Sain at scott.sain@msj.org or call 828-652-1318.
Home-delivered meals, the local Meals on Wheels program for McDowell County needs drivers and substitute drivers. Drivers use their own vehicles to deliver meals on routes throughout McDowell. Each route normally takes 1 to 1½ hours to deliver. Meals are ready to be picked up at the Senior Center starting each day at 10:45 a.m. McDowell County offers mileage reimbursement to home delivered meals drivers. Individuals or groups interested in assisting with home delivered meals can call the McDowell Senior Center at 659-0826. Interested candidates can also email volctr@mcdowellgov.com for more information.
Are you 55 or older and seeking employment? The Senior Community Service Employment Program may be the answer. Low-income seniors may qualify for paid job-training opportunities. Gain Job skills and earn money while working in your community. There is a priority for veterans. If you are low-income, you may qualify for paid employment skills training. To learn more, call Blue Ridge Community Action at 828-438-6255. You may also apply at its website www.brcainc.org.
New Hope, a domestic violence organization and shelter, needs volunteers for its thrift stores. If interested, call 828-652-8538.
Nebo Elementary is looking for donations of annuals from Nebo School. Any annuals before 1949 or from 1955-62 and 1964 can be donated at the front office of the school during regular school hours. Donated yearbooks will be preserved in the school’s library.
Mercy Fund Animal Rescue would like to help anyone taking care of feral cats to spay/neuter the animals. For information on the help they can provide, call Susan at 317-1939 or email tnrsolution@morrisbb.net.
McDowell County Guardian Ad Litem Program is recruiting child advocate volunteers to speak for abused or neglected children in court. Volunteers track a child’s case and report the child’s wishes to court. Volunteers should expect to spend eight to 15 hours a month. For more information, contact Michele Rink at michele.a.rink@nccourts.org or 652-4632.