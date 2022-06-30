CoMMA announces 2022-23 season lineup

CoMMA Performing Arts Center recently announced its complete lineup for Season 37.
Organizers are very excited about the final lineup and the level of variety that the season will offer. Season packages will be available for purchase July 1-29. The price for the MainStage season ticket will be $425 (plus tax) for all the shows listed below. The season package will offer 17 shows — that’s an average of only $25 per show, including Broadway.
As a bonus, the first 300 season ticket holders to renew/purchase will be rewarded with a free swag bag of goodies. They also will be entered in a drawing to win one of three grand prizes that each consist of $100 in Downtown Bucks and CoMMA merchandise.
Single tickets will be available to the general public beginning Aug. 1 at noon, and for those looking for something a little different, be sure to check out our Girls Night Out Package which also goes on sale Aug. 1.
The lineup of what’s coming in 2022-23 is:
Sept. 22—Masters of Soul
Oct. 6—Luca Stricagnoli: Italy’s Guitar Prodigy
Oct. 27—Lonestar
Nov. 5—The Second City: She The People—Girlfriends’ Guide to Doing It for Themselves
Nov. 17—Sons of Serendip
Dec. 5—“Nochebuena”: A Christmas Spectacular
Dec. 16—“Shimmer”: A Winter Cirque Reverie featuring the Acrobats of Cirquetacular
Jan. 26—“Winnie The Pooh”: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
Jan. 30—“STOMP”: National Tour
Feb. 9—ZUZU African Acrobats
Feb. 23 “Who Hijacked My Fairytale” Featuring Comedic Storyteller Kelly Swanson
March 10—Fairytales on Ice
May 25—Hiplet Ballerinas
March 31—Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience
April 3—“On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan”: National Broadway Tour
April 18—Amos Nachoum’s—Killer? A Photographic Exploration
May 2—“Chicago”: National Broadway Tour
* Schedule is subject to change.
Regular CoMMA Box Office hours are from noon until 5 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to all events. The box office will open early on July 1 at 8 a.m. to kick off season ticket sales. For additional information, contact CoMMA at 828-433-7469, ext. 1 or visit the CoMMA website at www.commaonline.org.