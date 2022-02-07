Come to the Valentine’s Day Craft Stroll in Marion on Saturday, Feb. 12

On Saturday, Feb. 12, grab your sweetheart and shop for the perfect Valentine’s Day Gift.
The Valentine’s Day Craft Stroll will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the central business district of Marion, concentrated around the City Stage on Marion’s North Block.
The organizer, Nikki Chester, said the participating vendors will include Leigh Ann Durka, Luis Gutierrez (Gutierrez Woodworks), Madison Breedlove (Mad Love Vinyl), Brenda Erich, Gloria Moody, Ann Heard, Raina Hart (Loopholes Crochet), Melanie Buckner (Twisted Sisters), Nnekka Robinson (Nerd Charming Studio), Emily Elkins (Color Street), Tachina Forshey (KT's Custom Southern Design), Erma Staton, Wanda Kizer, Jennifer Smelcer, Holly Stewart (Not Wrapped Too Tight), and Nikki's Nourished By Nature, to name a few.
Chester can be reached via email at mainstreetcraftstrollmarionnc@gmail.com by anyone interested in vendor opportunities.
In addition to the Craft Stroll, on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be vendors at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market, 67 W. Henderson St., Marion, N.C. 28752. For more information on the market, call 828-652-2215.
While you’re getting excited for the upcoming holiday, try out this simple chocolate-covered strawberry recipe with your loved ones!
Chocolate-covered Strawberries
(from https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/chocolate-covered-strawberries-recipe-1941747)
Ingredients
6 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
3 ounces white chocolate, chopped
1 pound strawberries with stems (about 20), washed and dried very well
1. Put the semisweet and white chocolates into two separate heatproof medium bowls. Fill two medium saucepans with a couple inches of water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Turn off the heat; set the bowls of chocolate over the water to melt. Stir until smooth. (Alternatively, melt the chocolates in a microwave at half power, for 1 minute, stir and then heat for another minute or until melted.)
2. Once the chocolates are melted and smooth, remove from the heat. Line a sheet pan with parchment or waxed paper. Holding the strawberry by the stem, dip the fruit into the dark chocolate, lift and twist slightly, letting any excess chocolate fall back into the bowl. Set strawberries on the parchment paper. Repeat with the rest of the strawberries. Dip a fork in the white chocolate and drizzle the white chocolate over the dipped strawberries.