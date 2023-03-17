As most of us have discovered during last year and the beginning of ’23, the good old USA is in something of a pricing crisis regarding groceries and gas, along with a gazillion other things.

Remember, now, I don’t usually take on these serious topics. We have smart people to do that.

However, feeding the deer and bird populations since last fall has made the issue a bit more relevant than I appreciate. At $12 per 50-pound bag, buying deer corn has been doable. Then, I was traumatized by the cost of a 50-pound bag of black oil sunflower seeds. Needless to say, my feathered friends have been on rations through late fall and winter. Thank goodness, spring, I hope, is almost here. However, I digress—a habit of mine.

Early last fall, in the west side yard, I fed corn to a deer herd of nine: seven mamas and two yearlings.

At the end of the ’22 rut season, in addition to my typical deer crowd, three gorgeous bucks showed up. Since over the years, we normally didn’t see the older bucks, I delighted in these handsome boys and deduced they must be our former babies since they were very at home in the side yard. One actually lay down and chewed contentedly. Wow.

Over the years, the various deer herds trained us to their feeding times. My current herd wanders across the back bank to stare into the den windows about 4 each afternoon unless there’s heavy rain or predicted snow.

Lately, a couple will lie down in the side yard and wait patiently until feeding time. Last count, I have thirteen hungry guests! I’m averaging a 50-pound bag of corn every one to two weeks, even when I skip an afternoon.

However, as warmer weather is now teasing us, I begin to ease up on the corn, which they don’t get spring and summer. Cat Matilda and I may not be reduced to bread and water after all.

Certainly, the expense of a mineral block and several bags of corn is secondary to the company. One sweet baby will come close, look at me with those soft round eyes, and wait patiently until I scatter him/her a private patch of corn. The herd is not tame. I certainly don’t want them to be since wild deer need to remain cautious and independent. However, at least for me, there’s something so elemental in establishing a respecting, caring relationship with Nature’s creatures. George Eliot said, “Animals are such agreeable friends—they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms.”

What a lovely thought, and no, hunters are never welcome.