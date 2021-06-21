Closing credits: Flick Video in Marion going out of business

After more than 25 years of doing business, the show is almost over at Marion’s Flick Video store.

Located at 1340 N. Main St., Flick Video is no longer renting out movies on DVD or Blu-ray. Rather, the video rental store is selling off its movie collection at cheap prices.

An employee referred all questions to Luther and Luke Stamey of Spruce Pine, the owners of the business. She did say Marion’s Flick Video should be totally closed by mid-July.

On a recent Monday, a few customers came in to check out what was left at the store. Numerous shelves were empty but there were still a good number of movies available for the going out of business sale.

Jamey Smith of Marion was one of those.

“I think it’s a sign of the times,” he said as he perused the remaining ones. “Everybody’s streaming now. It’s going the way of the drive-in movie theaters. Everything’s going to the internet.”