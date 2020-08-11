Clean up underway: McDowell commissioners hear update on troubled mobile home park

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners heard an update about the situation at Johnny Banks Mobile Home Park along Old Morganton Road. For some time, county officials have heard complaints about the living conditions and criminal activity at the park.
But now, the mobile home park is pretty much abandoned. During the last year or so, property owners were contacted by various agencies including Duke Energy, the state of North Carolina and McDowell County Sheriff's Office, about issues at the park including illegal power connections, water well issues, trash dumping and others, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
“These problems were not addressed by the property owners and the condition of the homes in the park continued to deteriorate,” said Wooten. “Most of the mobile homes on the property were abandoned over the last several months due to lack of electricity and other factors.”
This year, county staff started a process under the Abandoned Mobile Home Ordinance to remove the homes left behind. The final step in this process is the actual removal, which started Monday. All abandoned mobile homes will be removed within the next several weeks, according to Wooten.
“I know the board has gotten a lot of calls,” said Chairman David Walker. “The board is glad to see this process moving forward.”
Last year, McDowell EMS in conjunction with other local and state agencies, responded to the park after reports of multiple residents with no water and electricity.
