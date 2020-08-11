You have permission to edit this article.
Clean up underway: McDowell commissioners hear update on troubled mobile home park
Clean up underway: McDowell commissioners hear update on troubled mobile home park

081220-mmn-nws-trailerpark-p1.jpg

Last year, emergency workers trucked in water to the park after the water system was deemed unsafe.

 Submitted photo

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners heard an update about the situation at Johnny Banks Mobile Home Park along Old Morganton Road. For some time, county officials have heard complaints about the living conditions and criminal activity at the park.

But now, the mobile home park is pretty much abandoned. During the last year or so, property owners were contacted by various agencies including Duke Energy, the state of North Carolina and McDowell County Sheriff's Office, about issues at the park including illegal power connections, water well issues, trash dumping and others, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.

“These problems were not addressed by the property owners and the condition of the homes in the park continued to deteriorate,” said Wooten. “Most of the mobile homes on the property were abandoned over the last several months due to lack of electricity and other factors.”

This year, county staff started a process under the Abandoned Mobile Home Ordinance to remove the homes left behind. The final step in this process is the actual removal, which started Monday. All abandoned mobile homes will be removed within the next several weeks, according to Wooten.

“I know the board has gotten a lot of calls,” said Chairman David Walker. “The board is glad to see this process moving forward.”

Last year, McDowell EMS in conjunction with other local and state agencies, responded to the park after reports of multiple residents with no water and electricity.

On Feb. 16, 2019, N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) sent a letter to the owner of the park, saying it could not lawfully operate according to laws governing public water access. 
 
“The system serving this park is an unapproved community public water system,” the letter states.
 
In accordance with North Carolina General Statues 130A-313 (10) of the North Carolina Drinking Water Act, any system which provides “water for human consumption through pipes or other constructed conveyances” which “serves 15 or more service connections or which regularly serves 15 or more individuals” is considered a public water system, the letter continues to say.
 
When the letter was sent, there were 18 trailers connected to the community well, but DEQ’s communications representative Cathy Akroyd said that number has lowered, but the violations on the well still exist.
 
The violations stated in the letter are failure to submit engineering reports, plans and specifications and obtain approval for the construction and operation of a public water system; failure to provide continuous disinfections; failure to have a certified system operator in charge; and failure to comply with multiple water quality testing and reporting requirements for parameters including microbiological contaminants, lead and copper, inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals, radionuclides, nitrate and nitrite.
 
“The letter outlines specific conditions under which the mobile home park would be able to become a lawful system in the future. Currently, as the letter explains, it cannot lawfully operate. Given that there is no power to the well, and conditions are such that power could not be restored to the well, the water is not physically available for drinking by any persons,” said Akroyd. “Our staff continues to stay informed about developments there.”
 
