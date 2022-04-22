City of Marion will pick up large residential items this Monday through Friday

The city of Marion and Marion Business Association are taking part in North Carolina’s Spring Litter Sweep 2022.

Now through Saturday April 30 is Spring Litter Sweep in North Carolina.

“It is time to do spring cleaning,” reads a news release. “Get out the rake, put on the gloves and let’s get busy. No job, no lawn, no lot is too big or too small. Everyone is encouraged to clean around their home, their business and their church. Adopt-a-Spot and make a difference in your neighborhood by making an unsightly or trashed corner a clean and landscaped focal point. April is the ideal time to enjoy warmer weather and make a difference in your neighborhood.”

The city of Marion encourages community cleanups with civic and professional groups, businesses, churches, schools, families and individual citizens to participate by sponsoring and organizing local cleanups. For more information, call 652-2215.

There will be free city residential trash pick-up Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29.

During that week, the city of Marion’s Public Works Department will provide free pick up for large items such as appliances, furniture, tires and other items that normally have a pick-up charge. To make arrangements for pick-up of those items, call the Marion Public Works Department at 652-4224.

Also, the Sidewalk Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. It is trash to treasure day and you can bring all your yard sale items to Main Street for the Annual Sidewalk Yard Sale. Spaces are only $10 and are by reservation. Call 828-652-2215 and make your reservation today, according to the news release.