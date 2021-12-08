City of Marion to buy the Fifth Third Bank building with iconic cupola

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council unanimously agreed to purchase the Fifth Third Bank building in order to preserve its iconic cupola, which has become the symbol of Marion.
The city has signed an agreement to purchase both Fifth Third bank properties: the main one located at 14 S. Main St. with the distinctive cupola and the other located on Logan Street with a drive-through banking structure. Both properties will be purchased by the city of Marion for $301,000 and this will be cash deal, said city officials.
The tax value on both buildings is exactly $740,070.
The action to purchase the Fifth Third properties took place during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Marion City Council.
In October, the Fifth Third Bank company sent out a letter to local customers informing them that the Marion branch would close permanently as of 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. City of Marion officials immediately reached out to the banking company about possibly buying the historic structure or having it donated.
“Our No. 1 priority is to preserve the integrity of that iconic dome,” said Mayor Steve Little on Tuesday. “That’s our logo.”
The cupola over the 118-year-old building at 14 S. Main St. has become an important part of the city of Marion’s official logo and can be seen on welcome signs, mugs, letterheads and Websites. It is often accompanied with the slogan “Where Main Street Meets the Mountains” and has become the recognizable symbol of Marion. Almost every photo of Marion’s Main Street features it.
City officials are not yet exactly sure what they will do with this building. During Tuesday’s meeting, council members suggested moving some of the city administrative offices to that location. There has been some discussion about perhaps leasing sections of it out for small businesses.
Furthermore, the city will need to assess the structural condition of the cupola. There is a 30-day due diligence period that has to be completed before the sale becomes final.
The building has a main level, a lower level and an upper level, along with its distinctive cupola on the roof. It comprises approximately 4,000 square feet and has 25 rooms.
The building was constructed in 1903 as the First National Bank of Marion. This was likely a part of the rebuilding process that Marion went through following the great fire of 1894, which destroyed much of the downtown. The bank had its roots in the Commercial Bank of Marion, which had been established in 1896. At that time, the building had a meat market in the lower level, according to the book “Marion” by Kim Clark.
For the largest portion of its history, this structure has been a bank. First Union probably was there the longest. This long-time banking company later moved to another building and became Wachovia and then eventually Wells Fargo.
At one point, the old bank building became an exercise gym. But in the late 1980s, Community Bank & Trust took it over and made it into a bank again. From 2000 to 2008, the building was the home of First Charter. In 2008, Fifth Third Bank acquired First Charter.
During the Community Bank & Trust era, all three floors were in operation and used by company employees. The bank president and the auditors were located upstairs. The lower level was used by the loans and collections departments.
By 2015, Fifth Third only used the main level. The lower level had not been used for a long time. The upper level still has the boardrooms and offices, although they were mostly empty six years ago.
The room that used to be the office for the president of Community Bank & Trust looks out over the corner of Court and Main streets. It offers a good view of the old Hotel James and the courthouse. Empty boardrooms and offices could be found down the hallway in 2015.
An official with the local branch said in 2015 there were no plans by Fifth Third to use the upper floor or rent it out for other uses. The building does not have an elevator and therefore has issues with disability access.
Furthermore, a McDowell News reporter was unable in 2015 to go up into the cupola because of liability concerns.