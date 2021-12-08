City of Marion to buy the Fifth Third Bank building with iconic cupola

At one point, the old bank building became an exercise gym. But in the late 1980s, Community Bank & Trust took it over and made it into a bank again. From 2000 to 2008, the building was the home of First Charter. In 2008, Fifth Third Bank acquired First Charter.

During the Community Bank & Trust era, all three floors were in operation and used by company employees. The bank president and the auditors were located upstairs. The lower level was used by the loans and collections departments.

By 2015, Fifth Third only used the main level. The lower level had not been used for a long time. The upper level still has the boardrooms and offices, although they were mostly empty six years ago.

The room that used to be the office for the president of Community Bank & Trust looks out over the corner of Court and Main streets. It offers a good view of the old Hotel James and the courthouse. Empty boardrooms and offices could be found down the hallway in 2015.

An official with the local branch said in 2015 there were no plans by Fifth Third to use the upper floor or rent it out for other uses. The building does not have an elevator and therefore has issues with disability access.

Furthermore, a McDowell News reporter was unable in 2015 to go up into the cupola because of liability concerns.