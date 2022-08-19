City of Marion needs public’s input for a proposed sidepath

The city of Marion is seeking the public’s input on a proposed sidepath that would connect the downtown with the Catawba River greenway.

The proposed North Main Street sidepath is a three-mile corridor connecting downtown Marion with the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway along U.S. 70. The proposed sidepath is a critical missing link in the city of Marion’s bicycle and pedestrian network and is an identified corridor of the Fonta Flora State Trail, according to a news release.

The North Main Street sidepath feasibility study will evaluate potential route scenarios along North Main Street (also called the five lane), U.S. 70, and Catawba River to determine the preferred route. The study will also develop cost estimates and an implementation plan to construct the sidepath.

This project is led by the city of Marion and the N.C. Department of Transportation Integrated Mobility Division. Supporting agencies involved in the study include the Foothills Rural Planning Organization, McDowell County and N.C. State Parks.

The city of Marion, state DOT and partners are soliciting community input on recommended routes for the North Main Street sidepath feasibility study. Community members can provide feedback by attending the public meeting on Monday, Aug. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, located at 191 N. Main St., Marion, according to the news release.

You can also visit the Marion North Main Street Sidepath Webpage to learn more about the project: https://www.marionnc.org/161/Planning.