City of Marion looking at rules for potbellied pigs

Some little piggies go to market and some little piggies stay home. But can that home be in the city of Marion?

During Tuesday’s meeting, City Council talked again about a civil citation for keeping a potbellied pig in Marion's city limits.

Eli Ramos of East Oak St. received a civil citation earlier this year for keeping a potbellied pig on his property. Ramos came before council for an appeal during the July 19 meeting. At that time, council asked staff to collect data from surrounding cities to see how potbellied pigs were dealt with in those municipalities.

City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield conducted research, which showed that five of the 12 cities did not allow swine of any kind in their municipal limits. Seven of the 12 cities did allow for swine in some cases, but had specific acreage requirements, setback and cleanliness standards for those that had potbellied pigs. Many of these cities also limited each household to only one potbellied pig.

After hearing the research, council members advised staff to come up with an ordinance that would allow for one potbellied pig per household if setback requirements and cleanliness requirements were met. Council Member Don Ramsey made a motion that there is a required 50 foot separation between potbellied pig enclosures and dwellings. Other council members also recommended that closure be required of owners of potbellied pigs and that cleanliness requirements be put into place.

Council voted unanimously to suspend Ramos' civil citation and directed staff to present an amended ordinance at a future meeting, which would amend the city's current animal ordinance and allow for one potbellied pig per residence if the requirements for keeping such an animal were met.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Did not recognize a Citizen of the Month. Although the recognition was originally scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting, the person chosen for this honor will be recognized at the September meeting.

• Introduced to a new employee. Planning Director Heather Cotton introduced Vance McNees to the council. He is the new city planner for Marion. She also introduced Kyle Case, who is based out of Lenoir and works with the N.C. Department of Commerce as the ARC community economic development planner, northwest region.

• Heard a request from Rick Condrey and Ric Luther, who represents Foothills Community Theater. Condrey asked the City Council to assist the local community theater financially. The community theater, which is separate from McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA), has experienced some financial setbacks, he said. Council did not vote on Tuesday to assist the theatrical organization but agreed to look into this request and come back with a response in the near future. Council Member Ann Harkey urged Condrey and the other Foothills representatives to reach out to The McDowell News, WBRM and social media about the financial issues.

• Heard an update from Public Works Director Brant Sikes about the water system backflow prevention and cross connection control program.

• Adjourned the meeting in memory of Social Services Director Lisa Sprouse, who died early Tuesday morning, and Pleasant Gardens firefighter Terry Love, who died recently.