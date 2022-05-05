City of Marion annexes former Lake Tahoma Streak House property.

Marion will welcome in a historic and iconic property into its expanding city limits.

A public hearing was held during Tuesday's regular meeting about the annexation of the former Lake Tahoma Steak House/Little Sienna property on U.S. 70 West in the Pleasant Gardens community.

According to the Marion History Facebook page, a major draw for visitors to McDowell County in the location at the junction of highways 70 and 80 was a hot spot for locals and tourists alike. The restaurant offered one of the first buffets around and the cabins were considered to be so unique and charming that some couples traveled to McDowell County to spend their honeymoons in them.

The .65-acre parcel of land is now owned by Parise Holdings, LLC and the new owners asked for it to be annexed into the city of Marion. This property contains commercial development and will remain a commercial development property.

The new owners are planning to convert the iconic property into an event venue and make it a destination for motorcyclists who enjoy riding on N.C. 80 going up the nearby mountains.

After holding a public hearing, council agreed to annex the property.

“I’m really excited to see that property developed again,” said Council Member Chet Effler.

Business openings and closings

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Marion City Council heard the quarterly report from the Marion Business Association. The regular report gives city officials an update on what is happening with Marion’s business community and the work of the MBA. Emily Causey, president of the MBA, gave the report to council.

Between January and March, five new businesses opened their doors. They are Nopale’s Fresh Mex Express on U.S. 70 West, Burger King at 3275 N.C. 226 South, Domino’s Pizza at 909 North Main St., Magnolias Home Décor at 15 North Main St. and Heathen’s Den in the Miller Complex.

During that same time, three businesses in Marion closed. They were Country Roots Plant Boutique, Fifth-Third Bank and Aria Rose.

From January to March, five businesses in Marion either moved or had a new owner. Metal Industries is now Greenheck, Burrito Bros. moved to the Miller Complex, DaVita Dialysis opened a new building at McDowell Square, the Gateway Wellness Foundation moved to 74 North Garden St., Edward Jones moved to 169 South Main St. and Manpower relocated to Grandview Station, according to the MBA report.

The MBA also heard several inquiries about business loans and grants. In addition, inquiries were made about properties in Marion.

There is renewed activity at 44 S. Main St. with three residential units and Beam Funeral Home is working on an expansion. The former Kirksey building went through a renovation for McDowell County administration and finance offices. Mission Hospital McDowell announced a 15-20 bed expansion with a new tower.

During this time, Fat Boy’s Burritos & More is rebuilding and Jumping Around LLC is relocating to the Miller Complex. NAPA moved to the space beside Tractor Supply. Farmers Home Furniture will open a new store in the old Peebles building.

Meanwhile, the Marianna Hotel or Hotel James is being remodeled for future housing (16 units) and commercial space. In other housing news, 26 apartments are being built in the downtown. The former Johnny Banks Mobile Home Park property will have 28 possible houses and a workforce housing apartment complex is planned for College Drive near the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center and McDowell Technical Community College, according to the MBA report.

In other business, the Marion City Council:

• Approved the closing of a street. The Planning and Development Department received a request by Black and Gold Investment Group, LLC to close an unopened alley located between North Main Street and Valley Street. Black and Gold recently purchased the vacant lot on North Main Street next to Marion Machine. No properties will be deprived of access as a result of the street closing. Council adopted a resolution stating the city's intent to close this right of way and to schedule a public hearing for the June 7 meeting. Notices will be sent to adjacent property owners, posted on the right of way and published four times in The McDowell News. After notice is provided, council’s action would then be required to permanently close the street.

• Approved an easement at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway. Growers Choice asked for easement so the company could access the Catawba River. Growers Choice plans to install a pump to get water from the river.

• Approved the reduced rate for regular use of the Marion Community Building for the McDowell County Democratic Party.

• Heard a report about the Citizens Police Academy from Chief Allen Lawrence.