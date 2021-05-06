City Council hears about housing progress in Marion

Most ambitious of all is the workforce housing of 168 units planned next to the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.

Last year, the new housing complex with 168 units was announced by the Dogwood Health Trust and the Gateway Wellness Foundation. The complex is intended to provide affordable housing for people who work in McDowell County. It will be built in cooperation with McDowell County, McDowell Technical Community College, McDowell Economic Development Association, the city of Marion and Housing Assistance Corp.

However, the cost of this ambitious project turned out to be more expensive than planned. The project went out for bids two weeks ago and came back costing $5 million more than it was estimated a year ago. This is due to building prices going through the roof. For example, the cost of a 2-by-4 piece of lumber was $2.50 a year ago. It is now $7.50, said Cotton.

“Dogwood has promised not to abandon the project but that they do need to reevaluate their funding options,” said Cotton to the council. “The options include delaying construction until prices come down, approaching HUD for a larger loan, doing a 4% tax credit plan, having higher rents on some apartments to offset the higher loan cost. Once these options are hashed out Gateway will reach back out to local partners to discuss next steps.”