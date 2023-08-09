A local children’s author and illustrator will hold a reading and book-signing at the MACA Center on Saturday.

Local author and illustrator Alyssa Hughes will read her children’s book “Just Red” aloud in the gallery at MACA on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. The recommended audience for this book is families with children ages 5 to 8 years old, according to a news release.

“I am so excited to be able to read my book, ‘Just Red’ in town,” said Hughes. “We have been so thrilled to be paired with organizations such as MACA for events throughout the summer and I don't see it ending any time soon. I even have a new book I am working on that I hope will be released later this fall, so we have lots to look forward to.”

“Just Red” is a fun book that teaches kids (and adults) about different chicken breeds, while sharing the important lesson that you can be happy just being you. “It's a message that is so important for young kids, and it certainly helps that we have so many young chicken lovers listening and reading,” said Hughes. “Homesteaders and homeschoolers have especially loved the book, and we are so happy to be part of a community that is full of both.”

Hughes and her family own and operate Barefoot Baby Clothing, based at 44 Depot St. in Marion. They produce quality clothing for babies, toddlers and youth using Hughes’ original illustrations. They use sublimation to add her artwork to soft T-shirts and bodysuits, hats and books. Her signed books will be available at the book reading Saturday or through her website barefootbabyclothing.com, according to the news release.

MACA will be providing coloring pages and lemonade from 9:30-10:30 a.m. to accompany the book reading.

McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) is at 50 S. Main St. Marion NC 28752. More information can be found at mcdowellarts.org or by calling 828-652-861.