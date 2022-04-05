Child struck by vehicle in Old Fort dies from his injuries

A child was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Old Fort on Tuesday morning.

According to information from the N.C. Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:58 a.m. Samantha Fore was leaving her residence at 383 Spring St. in Old Fort.

Noah Lee Silvers, who was between 1 and 2 years old, ran up to the moving vehicle and was struck by the vehicle in a private driveway.

The boy died from his injuries at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

No charges will be filed, the Highway Patrol said Tuesday afternoon.