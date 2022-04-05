Child hit by vehicle in Old Fort

Tuesday morning, a child was struck by a vehicle in Old Fort.

At approximately 9 a.m. Tuesdays, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Old Fort Police Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol, McDowell County EMS and first responders responded to an incident in Old Fort where a small child was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release.

The incident happened on North Spring Street in Old Fort after a 911 caller reported a child had been struck by a vehicle.

The child was transported with life-threatening injuries by McDowell EMS to Mission Hospital Trauma Center in Asheville.

Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol were on the scene conducting an investigation Tuesday morning. No other details were available as of Tuesday morning including the age and gender of the child, the circumstances of this incident and any possible charges.