Centro Unido Latino-Americano celebrates 10 years

The non-profit Centro Unido Latino-Americano celebrated its 10-year anniversary helping both Spanish- and English-speaking clients.
The Centro is a resource center for the community offering services like translations, filling out forms such as DSS renewals and job applications and helping make appointments for doctors and the Mexican Consulate. They have a clothes closet, plus pre-diabetes classes with and through the YMCA and food distributions every other Thursday.
This year they have helped with COVID-19 relief checks for those who did not qualify for the stimulus check. The list of services goes on.
"I am thankful to all the beautiful people at the Centro Latino for their moral and economical support, and for your advice and support with the diabetes program... Thanks a million to all persons working at the Centro Latino,” said Florencio Vazquez, who has been helped by the organization. ”God bless you."
The Centro food pantry celebrated its first year anniversary in June. It has seen an uptick in the number of families driving through for food. They have continued their services even though their offices, located in a portion of the First Presbyterian Church on Academy Street, were closed due to COVID-19. Now they have reopened and continue to serve the community. Each person who comes through the office is like family, say those associated with Centro.
"To me the Centro Latino of Marion is a good community organization that serves the people. The Centro Latino of Marion has helped me with basic necessities and has never let me down. It is a very united group and I like how they have treated me," said Elizabeth Rodriguez.
CULA have a new executive director, Margarita Ramirez, who they would like to welcome to the family and introduce to the community.
“My family migrated from Mexico to the USA 24 years ago when I was 9 years old,” said Ramirez. “My mother had chosen to move to Marion, N.C. because she heard it was a small lovely community. I graduated McDowell High School in 2006. Marion is my hometown; I grew up in a very traditional Mexican home but had the privilege to grow up with both cultures, my Mexican culture and traditions and my American traditions and culture. I am very proud to be part of the Latinx community in Marion.
For more information on Centro Unido Latino-Americano, visit www.culawnc.org
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.