Centro Unido Latino-Americano celebrates 10 years

The non-profit Centro Unido Latino-Americano celebrated its 10-year anniversary helping both Spanish- and English-speaking clients.

The Centro is a resource center for the community offering services like translations, filling out forms such as DSS renewals and job applications and helping make appointments for doctors and the Mexican Consulate. They have a clothes closet, plus pre-diabetes classes with and through the YMCA and food distributions every other Thursday.

This year they have helped with COVID-19 relief checks for those who did not qualify for the stimulus check. The list of services goes on.

"I am thankful to all the beautiful people at the Centro Latino for their moral and economical support, and for your advice and support with the diabetes program... Thanks a million to all persons working at the Centro Latino,” said Florencio Vazquez, who has been helped by the organization. ”God bless you."