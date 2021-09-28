Centro Unido has help for local families impacted by COVID-19

Zapater said she hopes more affected families who do not know about Centro Unido’s resources will come forward.

This month of September 2021, Centro Unido Latino-Americano celebrates 11 years of history.

In the year 2010 in a community forum, a group of people gathered together after seeing the need in our Latinx community and that is how the idea of CULA was formed. Thanks to the financial base of Marjorie Vestal, CULA opened its first office on Main Street in Marion. In 2014 CULA moved its office to the First Presbyterian Church of Marion, the current location.

There, CULA staff continue to serve the community and assist more than 1,000 people each month. For many years, CULA was sustained by their volunteers and board members' hard work. It was not until 2018 that the organization obtained funds to hire its first staff members. The team started off with four staff members. Since then, the programs and services that the organization offers to the community did not stop growing and at present, CULA has a total of seven staff members.