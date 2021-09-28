Centro Unido has help for local families impacted by COVID-19

Centro Unido Latino-Americano, which is celebrating its 11th anniversary this month, can help struggling families in McDowell County and surrounding areas with paying rent, utility bills, hospital bills and getting necessary information about COVID-19.
Centro Unido Latino-Americano was able to get funding to help families in McDowell and surrounding areas with paying for the necessities of life and get good information about COVID vaccines, testing and prevention. Laura Zapater, community health worker from CULA, has been leading a program for COVID-19 response since March of this year.
With the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the area, Zapater told The McDowell News she wants the local community to be aware that Centro Unido Latino-Americano can provide financial assistance for families affected by COVID. And it is for anyone in need and not just for the Latinx community.
“We think it would be so helpful so we can reach out to as many people as possible and help families in need,” she said.
At the beginning of this year, Centro Unido Latino-Americano developed a program to provide assistance to the community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to funds that were received from Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) and Gateway Wellness Foundation, CULA was able to create the position of the community health worker.
“Since then, I have been leading this program to help families with different services like registering them for the vaccine, appointments and information about COVID testing, delivering food, household supplies and medicines to people in quarantine, connecting them to the health care services, and more,” said Zapater to The McDowell News.
Centro Unido also received a grant that allows the organization to help families financially.
“We helped many individuals who were affected by COVID-19 with their rent or mortgage payments, utilities, hospital bills, medicines, etc. and we still have funds to continue to do so,” said Urrea. “In the past few weeks, we have seen an important increase in the numbers of COVID cases in McDowell County and surrounding areas and we want to continue helping our community.”
Many people may assume that because this is through Centro Unido, it is intended for those people of Latin American descent. That is not the case, said Zapater.
“This assistance is for anyone who is in need, not just for the Latinx community,” she added.
The only criteria to access financial assistance is for the person to be or have been affected by COVID in any way, such as being diagnosed with it or losing their job due to COVID, and as a result are having difficulties paying some of their bills.
Zapater said she hopes more affected families who do not know about Centro Unido’s resources will come forward.
This month of September 2021, Centro Unido Latino-Americano celebrates 11 years of history.
In the year 2010 in a community forum, a group of people gathered together after seeing the need in our Latinx community and that is how the idea of CULA was formed. Thanks to the financial base of Marjorie Vestal, CULA opened its first office on Main Street in Marion. In 2014 CULA moved its office to the First Presbyterian Church of Marion, the current location.
There, CULA staff continue to serve the community and assist more than 1,000 people each month. For many years, CULA was sustained by their volunteers and board members' hard work. It was not until 2018 that the organization obtained funds to hire its first staff members. The team started off with four staff members. Since then, the programs and services that the organization offers to the community did not stop growing and at present, CULA has a total of seven staff members.
“We have served the McDowell community for 11 years and we are proud that we have been able to help so many families over the years,” said Zapater. “Since our beginnings, many people, organizations and companies have supported Centro Unido in different ways and we would like to thank every single one of them. Without their support, this would not have been possible.”
You can reach Centro Unido Latino-Americano by phone. There is a Spanish and English hotline just for COVID-19 assistance and the number is 828-707-3979. You can also reach the organization through its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/centro.unido.3 or Instagram: @culaunido. Interested persons can also come to the office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 79 Academy St., Marion, in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church.