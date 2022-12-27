Census Bureau data shows less people in McDowell living in poverty. County has also grown more diverse.

Between 2016 and 2021, the percentage of McDowell’s people living in poverty declined and the county made economic progress.

That’s according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey with data about McDowell County, which was released recently. It shows the poverty levels for McDowell have gone down between 2016 to 2021.

In 2016, 20% of McDowell County residents were living in households at or below the federal poverty rate. And of those, 29.8% of McDowell residents younger than 18 were living at or below the poverty level.

But as of 2021, 13.8% of McDowell County residents were living in households at or below the federal poverty rate. And of those, 18.8% of McDowell residents younger than 18 were living at or below the poverty level.

“That is a very positive story but it doesn’t mean there are not people in need,” said Taylor Dellinger, data analyst for Western Piedmont Council of Governments. “It means the county is making progress.”

Dellinger said this decline is due to a combination of the child tax credit from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal stimulus money and an increase in employment.

In 2016, the child tax credit is estimated to have lifted around 3 million children out of poverty across the United States. In 2021, a study estimated that the credit’s expansion in the American Rescue Plan Act reduced child poverty, according to online sources.

Furthermore, the stimulus money has made a positive impact.

“We have more people employed than we did five years ago,” said Dellinger to The McDowell News. “They are making more money per hour and they are working more hours and that will tend to lift them above the poverty level.”

In 2021, McDowell’s rate of 13.8% residents living in households at or below the federal poverty rate was almost the same as the statewide rate of 13.4%.

The community survey shows 88% of McDowell County residents had health insurance in 2021, which is higher than it was in 2016 when it was 85.8%. “It has slowly been creeping up over time,” said Dellinger.

Dellinger said the increase in people with health insurance is a combination of more residents who have signed up for the Affordable Care Act, as well as Medicaid, and more retirees becoming eligible for Medicare.

But around 12% of the county residents still didn’t have health insurance in 2021, according to the community survey.

Minority groups in McDowell County also are seeing some changes.

In 2016, 88% of the population in McDowell was white. The community survey from 2016 shows Hispanics were the largest minority group in McDowell at 5.8% out of the county’s population, with Blacks or African-Americans comprising 4%. In 2016, mixed race persons made up the third largest group with just .9%, Dellinger said.

In 2021, McDowell still was a predominately white county with the Caucasian population at 87%. But the mixed race segment has grown since 2016.

The latest community survey from 2021 shows Hispanics are still the largest minority group in McDowell at 6.3% out of the county’s population. But mixed race persons made up the second largest minority group with 3.5%, which is quite a jump from the .9% in 2016. Blacks or African-Americans comprised 3.2% as of 2021, Dellinger said.

Mixed-race residents will probably become the largest minority group in another 10 years, Dellinger said.

Manufacturing will likely remain the main driver of the county’s economy. Dellinger said he knows McDowell Technical Community College has a lot of innovative manufacturing programs.

“McDowell County wants to grow and they need workers to fill the jobs,” he said.

He said local economic development leaders train young people for jobs and can also coax retirees out of retirement to go back to work. They can also bring people from other counties to work in McDowell.