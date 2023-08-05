National Farmers Market Week is from Aug. 6-12, celebrating the value of local farmer markets, their customers, and the community around them. As hubs for connection, commerce and community resilience, farmers markets have risen in popularity by providing a much-needed sense of unity and providing a sense of local stability during a time of great uncertainty. Since 2007, Marion Tailgate Market has provided regional farmers, artisans and food producers the opportunity to sell locally and connect with their community.

According to the Farmers Market Coalition (an organization supporting the collaboration of farm markets and rural communities), 72% of consumers know very little about farming, and local farmers markets serve as education sites between curious consumers and local agriculture.

Additionally, facilitating farmer to consumer interaction allows consumers and farmers to push for more sustainable practices, both economic and environmental. Farmers markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system. Farmers markets are a hub for connection and collective action around shared values.

Help us celebrate National Farmers Market Week by stopping by our Saturday Market, meeting our vendors, market staff and, hopefully, establishing a lasting relationship with local food!

During the Aug. 12 Marion Tailgate Market, attendees can enjoy live music by Richie Valentine, and the opportunity to utilize services from the McDowell County Public Library Bookmobile. The Bookmobile will be on-site with media (books and more) to check out, as well as offering other library resources.

N.C. Farmers of the Foothills will have a produce table available, as well as local farmers Hendley’s Farm, Calvin Freeman, David Parker, Cottonwood Ridge Farm and Edwards Family Farm. St. John’s Community Garden will be selling starter plants and fresh cut flowers/herbs. The Marion Tailgate Market Project Manager and support staff will also be present to help celebrate National Farmers Market Week by answering questions, helping individuals visit the Produce for Peds Community Garden, and letting residents know how to become more involved in their local Farm Market.

N.C. Cooperative Extension is scheduled to perform a live cooking demo with Cathy Hohenstein during Tailgate Market hours. Stop in for recipes, cooking tips and samples. EBT/SNAP benefits are accepted and doubled through the Fresh Bucks Program sponsored by McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (McDowell LFAC).

More information can be found on Marion Tailgate Market’s Facebook page here: https://fb.me/e/3LOX8v9pa

If you are interested in vending as a crafter, food producer, or farmer, please reach out to Grace Fitzgerald, community project manager for the McDowell LFAC & market manager. (grace@foothillsfoodhub.org)

2023 season hours:New market hours: Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May through October

(No tailgate market due to city events on Sept. 16 or Oct. 14)

Check the Marion Tailgate Market Facebook page for new vendor announcements and updates on food trucks, musicians, and special guests at www.facebook.com/mariontailgatemarket.

About Marion Tailgate MarketStarted in 2007 in downtown Marion.

Located at 67 W. Henderson St., Marion.

Items for sale range from locally grown vegetables, seasonal produce, and artisan crafts. EBT/SNAP benefits accepted and doubled.

Farmers, food trucks, musicians and food producers interested in vending at the Tailgate Market can contact Grace@FoothillsFoodHub.Org

About Foothills Food HubThe Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:

Food pantry storage and packing;

Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;

Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and

Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.

About McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC)Supporting farmers, pantries, and those most in need in McDowell County

Parent Organization of Foothills Food Hub

Fosters relationships between N.C. Farmers of the Foothills, Food Hub, community organizations and food related organizations throughout McDowell

Sponsoring the doubling of EBT/SNAP bucks for the 2023 Marion Tailgate Market

Visit www.facebook.com/mcdowellLFAC/about/?ref=page_internal for more information.