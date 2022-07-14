Case against former McDowell Register of Deeds dismissed

A criminal case against former McDowell Register of Deeds Tonia Hampton was dismissed in Yancey County court. In addition, Hampton said she will again seek the Register of Deeds office in 2024.

In April, Hampton was charged with second-degree trespass, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon following a September 2021 incident in Yancey County. Hampton surrendered herself to the Yancey County Sheriff's Office, where she was processed, taken before the magistrate, and served with a warrant for arrest.

According to the warrant, Hampton remained unlawfully and willfully on the premises of Kristen Amelia Cummings, located at 706 U.S. 19E in Burnsville, after she was notified by Cummings not to be there. Hampton “unlawfully and willfully did threaten to physically injure” Cummings by stating “YOU NEED TO GET OUT OF MY FACE. I’LL SHOOT YOU,” according to the warrant.

The warrant stated that Hampton assaulted Cummings with a deadly weapon: a Hyundai Santa Fe by “bumping the victim with her vehicle and not stopping after hitting her.”

On Wednesday, Hampton notified The McDowell News that the case against her was dismissed.

“On the advice of my attorney Donny Laws, I can tell you only that on July 5th, 2022 this alleged case was dismissed with prejudice,” she said in an email.

Hampton added dismissal with prejudice means that the plaintiff cannot refile the same claim again in that court.

Isaac Galton, a deputy clerk with the Yancey County Superior Court, said it was a voluntary dismissal by the prosecutor.

Hampton also stated in her email the McDowell County Sheriff's Office received notification of this in early October 2021 and did not notify her until April 2022.

“It sure is funny how this did not come to light or even was mentioned until the day of early voting started,” Hampton said in her email. “Another ploy to discredit my name.”

Hampton also stated she will run again for the Register of Deeds office in the 2024 election.

“McDowell County citizens are not stupid, they have seen how I have been unjustly treated and lied about many times over an elected position,” said Hampton in her email. “My education and accomplishments in this office will stand for themselves.”

It is still unknown why the September 2021 incident occurred, what it was about and why it took so long for the warrant to be served. Also, it is still unknown how badly Cummings was allegedly assaulted.