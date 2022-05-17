Carson House’s Dinner on Buck Creek is back. Silent auction going on now online.

After a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Dinner on Buck Creek event at Historic Carson House is back.

The staff and volunteers of Historic Carson House are excited to welcome friends and family back for this special event, which is usually held in May. This year, the event will honor Gilbert and Mary Meade Hollifield for their generous endowment of almost $1 million to the Carson House last year. The Hollifields have been members of the Carson House Society and have been long-time supporters of the historical museum and site, according to a news release.

The Dinner on Buck Creek will take place Saturday, May 21 starting at 5 p.m. with the social hour. Wine, beer and cheeses will be served during the social hour. There will be live music by Lucy Fresina, self-guided tours of the house and the 19th-century barn. There will be a silent auction in the Carson House.

The silent auction will also be online. Bids can be made online via the Website https://historiccarsonhouse.com/auction/

Online bidding will close on Friday, May 20 and in-person bids will end at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. Anyone wanting to bid in person can come to the Carson House during regular business hours, which started on Wednesday, May 11 and will continue until the day of the Dinner on Buck Creek.

Historic Carson House is open Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Contact the Carson House at historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com or 828-724-4948 for more information.

Tickets for the dinner are on sale for $70 each and $35 of that is tax deductible. To get a ticket contact the Carson House. The meal will be catered by Countryside Barbeque and will feature beef tenderloin, grilled shrimp kabobs, roasted vegetables, rice pilaf, yeast rolls, derby pie and key lime pie, according to a news release.